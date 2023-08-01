There’s a secret skill tree in Baldur’s Gate 3 for players who choose one story path

In Baldur’s Gate 3, one of your main goals is to destroy the mindflayer parasite buried inside your brain. However, if you want terrific powers and are willing to risk your soul and humanity, it turns out you can actually embrace your Illithid Powers instead—and, for your troubles, enjoy a secret skill line and story.

In 2020, Larian Studios hinted at a secret and mysterious skill line that will be hidden inside your character after it’s been infected by a mind-flayer parasite. Three years later, they’ve finally revealed details on this mysterious skill line.

One of the things you’re told you need to do in Baldur’s Gate 3 is to get rid of the parasite inside your brain. But if you keep it inside your brain, you can obtain incredible powers.

How to unlock Illithid Powers in Baldur’s Gate 3

To unlock these secret abilities, you must first find and consume more of these parasites across the Realms. While it’s incredibly disgusting, for every one you consume, you unlock one new Illithid Power from that skill tree, which features 25 mind-flaying-inspired abilities.

The mind-flayer skill tree features five unique branches in the categories of manipulation, health regeneration, psionics, and abilities that can damage and torment enemies. Each of these abilities is unique from the other skill trees.

But like all descents into darkness, there’s a price for choosing this path. While Larian Studios hasn’t revealed all the details of what it will cost you, they did mention some of your companions can also consume the parasites. Still, others will be disgusted, and their views of you can change astronomically.

So, if you’re interested in romancing your companions, you may find out that embracing the darkness will cost you. But by how much? We don’t know just yet.

