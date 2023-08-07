Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you kill the Nightsong in BG3?

This will be your most important choice in Act Two.

You will have plenty of decisions to make in Baldur’s Gate 3, with one of the most important pertaining to the fate of the Nightsong. You will decide to either save or kill the Nightsong at the end of Act Two.

Whether you choose to spare or slay this important character will have far reaching consequences for the entire Shadow Cursed Lands, as well as the companion Shadowheart. If you are stuck and can’t decide, this is everything you need to know about the Nightsong and how your choice will impact the story.

What should you do with the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3?

After trying out both possible endings for the Nightsong, it appears that everyone is better off if you save the Nightsong. You should note that this is a point of no return in Baldur’s Gate 3. Without a backup save, you will need to simply live with the consequence of either choice.

Though it is your choice to spare or slay the Nightsong, Shadowheart will have the most consequences | Screenshot via Dot Esports

No matter you choose to save or kill the Nightsong, these are all the ramifications of your decision.

What happens if you kill the Nightsong Baldur’s Gate 3?

With this choice, Shadowheart will kill the Nightsong with the Spear of Night. As a result, she will have Shar’s blessing and give the Shar’s Spear of Evening as a reward. Isobel, Jaheira, Dammon, and Art Cullagh will all die as a result of your choice.

You should note that this choice will also lock you out of a romance option with Shadowheart, though you can keep trying.

What happens if you save the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3?

In order to save the Nightsong, you will need to pass a DC 21 Charisma check. If you fail, you can always reload your save until you make it. Once successful, Shadowheart will toss the Spear of Night instead of plunging it into the Nightsong.

With this ending, you will gain two rewards: the Moonlight Glave (Rare) and Selune’s Spear of Night (Legendary). This ending will result in far less deaths, with only Ketheric Thorm perishing after a short, relatively easy boss fight.

