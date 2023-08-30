Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree being evil is ‘extremely unrewarding’ and demand a big revamp

Players have today claimed venturing down the villainous route in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most unrewarding aspects of the game as you get locked out of quests, lose companions and vendors, miss out on Legendary items and tadpoles, and players demand a complete revamp of the unbalanced evil path.

One of the biggest selling points to BG3 is you can create a character and be whoever you want to be. So, if you want to be wholly good, a bit mischievous, or be whatever is necessary to ensure you can romance your favorite companion, you can.

The downside, however, is if you choose to be evil and take a path of villainy, you will lose out on so much that it’s not even worth doing. For example, if you kill the druids in Druid’s Grove, you’ll lose up to three companions, tadpoles for your Illithid Powers, vendors, and much more.

Players want a significant revamp of the evil route because there should have been a fully built evil path instead of the “half-baked” one we were given. This evil route should have contained our own villainous quests, items, companions, NPCs and merchants, and rewards, and there should have been various levels of evil, like being lawfully or chaotically evil.

To make it even more realistic, they say, players should have had the opportunity to brainwash companions or even NPCs as a benefit of embracing the Illithid Powers. These features would have made being a villain more intriguing. But instead, being evil means we’re losing out on so much that it feels unbalanced and not worth trying.

Hopefully, Larian will address this in a future update or have a complete villain arc DLC for those who want to embrace the Darkness because, as it stands, it’s woefully insufficient and extremely unrewarding.

