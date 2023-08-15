Baldur’s Gate 3: All Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen locations in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 starts with players escaping the grasp of Mind Flayers that have put a parasite in their brain, and as you continue your adventure, you learn more about these parasites and are presented with an option. Use more parasites to gain power, or try to stay pure.

If you’re reading this article right now, we both know which of those options you chose. Your character is power hungry and doesn’t care what it costs so I’m going to cut to the chase and give you the dirty secrets that you want.

In order to optimize your Illithid Powers, you’ll need to get as many of these tadpoles, formally named “Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen,” as possible, and you need a complete list of where to get them. So here it is, our list of where to get every Mind Flayer Parasite Specimen in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Our gamers are still playing through the game and finding more as we make our way through our respective campaigns, so this piece will be updated as we continue to find more.

Where to find all Mind Flayer tadpoles in Baldur’s Gate 3

As we continue to play through BG3, we will try to keep this as up-to-date as possible, but there is one quick and easy way to have a decent idea about whether or not it’s worthwhile to kill someone in hopes of getting a usable Parasite Specimen.

If you interact with a character that has a parasite for the first time, more often than not, there will be dialogue cues that make it clear. Your minds will connect in some way, shape, or form, and usually, the narrator will even tell you that they are also infected.

Act One

Companions: One of the first things you realize when you start to speak with Shadowheart, Astarion, Karlach, Wyll, Lae’zel, and Gale is that you are all infected by a Mind Flayer parasite that connects you. If you kill any of them, you’ll be out a companion permanently, but again, if you’re reading this article right now, you aren’t interested in making friends. You’re looking for raw power.

Edowin: He’s on a patch between the Blighted Village and the Emerald Grove. You’ll find him nearly dead with a couple of his friends. After he dies, you can examine him to get the Parasite.

Emerald Grove: In the druid’s chambers, you’ll find a parasite specimen on the table next to where Nettie was attempting surgery on someone that was infected. It won’t be on their dead body. It’ll be on the desk next to the operating table and you’ll have manually pick it up while Nettie isn’t looking.

Flind Gnoll Warlord: Depending on how you interact with Flind, you’ll be able to team with him momentarily. I made the mistake of fighting him and accidentally Eldritch Blasting him into a chasm, so I didn’t get this one myself. He’s north of the Blighted Village with other Gnolls around 139, 444.

True Soul Gut: If you choose to save Halsin, you’ll be tasked with taking out the Goblin Camp leaders, and True Soul Gut will likely be the first one that you go for.

Minthara: You’ll have the option to side with her and make her a companion later, but if you don’t, you’ll end up needing to fight her. Taking her on will give you a chance at another tadpole, and she’s also in the Goblin Camp.

Dror Ragzlin: One of the first big boss fights that you get to partake in will have you facing off against Dror Ragzlin. As is the case with the other goblin leaders, he will have a parasite for you.

True Soul Nere: Found in Grymforge in the Underdark, you’ll almost immediately be made aware that this drow boss has a tadpole for the taking.

Act Two

Flaming Fist Marcus: He can be found in the Last Light Inn, and you can fight him by interacting with and protecting Isobel.

Creche Y’llek: Under the Rosymorn Monastery, the Creche Y’llek will have three specimens in its infirmary.

Moonrise Towers dock: Some players have reported being able to find a pair of specimens on a docked ship in its storage area northwest of the Rivington waypoint. They should be in a shipping crate around 70,187.

