Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find and Use Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in BG3

There are many paths to power in Baldur’s Gate 3. Druids commune with nature, Clerics pray to their patrons, and Barbarians spin in circles until everything is dead. There is also another way, the parasite specimens. If you wish to know true power, then prepare to put bugs in your body. Gross.

How to find Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens in BG3

You can get Mind Flayer Parasite Specimens as special drops from specific enemies or as rewards from certain NPCs. They will give you access to the Illithid Power Tree, a whole new way to enforce your will upon the world of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Edowin the True Soul near Blighted Village

To the east of Emerald Grove Enviorns, before you get to the bridge, head north a short distance, and you will fid Edowin, half dead, in the forest. He is accompanied by two companions that you can deal with very easily. Examine Edowin to take his Parasite.

The Goblin Camp Leaders

The Goblin Camp is a pivotal moment in the narrative of Baldur’s Gate 3, and you can do everything from finding Halsin to collecting some parasites. There are three Goblin leaders located at the camp, and all of them possess an Illithid Parasite, ripe for the taking.

Flind the Gnoll at Risen Road

Flind and his gang of Gnolls can be found at the Risen Road. They are attacking some men at a cave and are quite a tough bunch to deal with. Make sure you use the high ground against them. Do not take them lightly, or they will humble your party pretty quickly. I am, of course, not speaking from experience. Not at all. You will meet him during the Find the Missing Shipment quest.

Your own party

It might sound brutal, but everyone in your party has a parasite in their brain. Who knows what might happen if they die instead of getting recruited to your group?

We are adding more Parasite locations to this list as we find them.

What do Parasite Specimens do?

The Parasite Specimens will give you access to Illithid Powers, a secret skill tree that gives you access to the might abilities of the Mind Flayers. They give you additional options and abilities throughout the game, a result of the evil tadpole nestling in your brain. After you unlock the power, each new parasite that you consume will allow you to unlock one new power.

How to use the Parasites

You will need to wait until you are visited in a dream by a special character before you will be able to use them. After that, go into your inventory, right-click on the item, then select Consume to use it. You’ll be able to do this with every Parasite that you find.

Do you need to use the Parasites?

There is no onus upon you to find or use the Parasites during any playthrough. It really depends on how you wish to play your own party and characters. From a strict gameplay point of view, it is an additional system to take advantage of, but many players will want to run characters who refuse to engage with the Mindflayer’s abilities, and that is fine.

