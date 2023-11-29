Baldur’s Gate 3: Which BG3 character are you?

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of interesting characters, but which of those is most similar to you?

Baldur’s Gate 3’s characters have different personality traits, beliefs, and passions, making them fully-fledged and highly immersive.

Those you meet along the way can join you in your adventure or can perish at your hands if you desire, giving you full control of the story that will play out ahead of you.

Whether you’re looking for the ideal romance to pursue or which character to choose as your next origin playthrough, our quiz can help you decide—and it may reveal a little bit more about you.

You can also use the quiz to help flesh out a background for your created character, just answer the questions as they would rather than how you would personally—which means you can do this again and again if you wish.