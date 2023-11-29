Baldur’s Gate 3: Which BG3 character are you?

Karlach, Halsin, and Jaheira from Baldur's Gate 3 shown side-by-side.
Image via Larian Studios. Remix by Dot Esports

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of interesting characters, but which of those is most similar to you?

Baldur’s Gate 3’s characters have different personality traits, beliefs, and passions, making them fully-fledged and highly immersive.

Those you meet along the way can join you in your adventure or can perish at your hands if you desire, giving you full control of the story that will play out ahead of you.

Whether you’re looking for the ideal romance to pursue or which character to choose as your next origin playthrough, our quiz can help you decide—and it may reveal a little bit more about you.

You can also use the quiz to help flesh out a background for your created character, just answer the questions as they would rather than how you would personally—which means you can do this again and again if you wish.

Which Baldur's Gate 3 character are you?

What is your biggest fear?
You come across an injured animal, what do you do?
After upsetting you, a friend asks for forgiveness. What's your response?
How do you imagine you will die?
Do you have any secrets?
What do you do for fun?
Which of these animals is your favorite?
Which word best describes you?
What would you wield in battle?
How do you resolve conflict?

