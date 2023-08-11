Baldur’s Gate 3: Act 3 quest list for BG3

Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3 begins when players exit Moonrise Towers and enter the road to Baldur’s Gate, which starts with the town of Rivington. This is the part of Baldur’s Gate 3 where the game truly starts to open up, as you are bombarded with different quests from the second you arrive in Rivington.

It’s also where many of the quests you started in previous acts culminate. The events at Moonrise Towers lead to several different branching questlines; characters you met previously have made their way to the city and still need your help, and there are new characters who want to meet the companions you’ve picked up along your travels.

While there’s still more of Act Three in BG3 that I’m still digging into, here are all the quests I’ve found so far.

Every Act 3 quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

This quest list will encompass both main and side quests that either start in Act Three or are progressed/completed in one of the maps you visit. You might see some quests that you received in Acts One or Two, but they are on this list because they finish during some point in Act 3.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Open Hand Temple Murders in BG3

As previously stated, this is not a fully encompassing quest list yet, but this will give you an idea of what to expect after leaving Act Two.

Main Story Quests in Act 3

Confront the Elder Brain Control the Elder Brain Destroy the Elder Brain

Get Gortash’s Netherstone Consider Gortash’s Bargain Disable the Steel Watch

Get Orin’s Netherstone Rescue Orin’s Victim Impress the Murder Tribunal Investigate the Murders

Gather your Allies

Personal Quests in Act 3

Deal with the Devil

Free Orpheus

Side Quests in Act 3

Rescue the Grand Duke

Free the Artist

Aid the Underduke

Find Dribbles the Clown

Find Mystic Carrion’s Servant

Save Vanra

Investigate the Suspicious Toys

Investigate Cazador’s Palace

Find the Nightsong

Roveer’s Storehouse

Free Counsellor Florrick

Solve the Open Hand Temple Murders

Find Zevlor

Find the Stern Librarian Ffion

Find the Missing Letters

Help the Cursed Monk

Find Mol

Visit the Emperor’s Old Hideout

As you can see, this is quite the expansive quest list, and I have not even begun to truly find and complete all of the ones available in Act Three. We will continue to update this quest list as more are discovered in Baldur’s Gate 3.

About the author