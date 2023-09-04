Where to find and how to rescue Orin’s Victim in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a plethora of quests from your beginnings atop the Nautiloid to Baldur’s Gate. When you’re ready to take down the Elder Brain, you will be tasked to collect three Netherstones to help you on your quest. One of these stones belongs to Orin, the chosen one of the Temple of Bhaal. But you must rescue a certain person from her clutches before you can get it.

Rescue Orin’s Victim quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

Rescue Orin’s Victim is a part of the Netherstones’ questline where you have to recover Orin’s Netherstone. Midway through the questline, when you first enter the sewers of the Lower City in Baldur’s Gate, you meet a shapeshifted Orin disguised as Lae’Zel (if she is one of your companions at this time) who acts like she is on the brink of death.

Further conversation with “Lae’Zel” will reveal that she is Orin. Once she reveals her true form, Orin will tell you that she kidnapped Lae’Zel and held her captive somewhere underneath the city. It is now up to you and your companions to find out where Orin is holding them captive and save them before too many days pass, or they will be lost forever.

If Lae’Zel isn’t a part of your companions’ list (or you are playing as Lae’Zel), Orin could abduct Gael, Minthara, or Yenna as well. Either way, you have a few days to figure out how to save them from Orin’s clutches. Before leaving, she will inform you that if you kill Gortash, she will release her captive, but can you trust her?

How to save Orin’s captive in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two ways to go about this quest. You can either do what she asks and kill Enver Gortash or find the Bhaalist Murder Tribunal yourself. Both options will lead to the same result and you will end up facing Orin in the end to get her Netherstone. Before choosing a path, just know that each one has its own set of challenges, which is why we will explain how to get through each of them optimally.

Option one: Killing Enver Gortash

Enver Gortash is a formidable enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This path is the longer of the two options and will take you through other questlines before you get here. Taking down Gortash requires you to complete two other questlines to gain the help you need to corner him in his throne room. The first quest will take you to his underwater prison, the Iron Throne, to free the Gondian captives held there. Doing so will help you greatly in the next questline.

Depending on how many prisoners you free, you can end up with a handful of useful allies in the coming fight, especially the Grand Duke himself. The next part is optional as well, but it will make your eventual fight against Gortash a lot easier when the time comes. To have such a favorable outcome, we will need to take out his Steel Watch.

The Watchers are no pushovers. Image via Larian Studios.

With the Gondians in tow, head to the Steel Watch Foundry and bust in. Take out the guards on the first two levels and head to the heart of the factory. Here, you will fight three Steel Watchers and the Steel Watcher Titan, so be prepared for a tough fight. Once you defeat all of them, blow up the Steel Watch Foundry and that should take care of Gortash’s strongest guards.

Following this, its only a matter of storming Wyrm’s Crossing and assaulting his fortress. Since the Steel Watch is now disabled, you only have to contend with Gortash’s soldiers. Once you wipe them out, head to the throne room to defeat the man himself. The battle should not be too difficult at this stage of the game but beware of the traps in his room.

Once you take out Gortash, take his Netherstone back to Orin to continue the questline.

Option two: Finding the Bhaalist Murder Tribunal

If you choose not to go down the Gortash route (at least right now), we can go down the detective route and solve the Open Hand Temple Murder cases instead. When you first get to Baldur’s Gate, talking to people around town will let you know that there are assassins murdering certain people. As you find out more, you will learn that they are connected to the Bhaalist Murder Tribunal.

Talking to Investigator Valeria will progress the quest. Image via Larian Studios.

This is the same group that Orin leads and solving the murders will lead you straight to them. First, investigate Father Lorgan’s corpse in the Open Hand Temple, then talk to Investigator Valeria in Sharess’ Caress once you have enough evidence. This will progress the questline to finding the Murder Tribunal and Valeria will no longer be here.

The next part of the quest will involve going back underground to the sewers to find the Temple of Bhaal, but before that, we need to make a quick trip to Candulhallow’s Tombstone. This building is located to the northwest of the Basilisk Gate in Baldur’s Gate. Lockpick this building and make sure you have one more prerequisite fulfilled.

Either kill the main suspect involved in the serial killings or kill the targets yourself and collect their hands. Doing so will open the entrance underneath Candulhallow’s Tombstone and you will be allowed into the Bhaalist Murder Tribunal. This is the point where both paths converge and we can continue the questline from here.

Infiltrating the Bhaalist Murder Tribunal

Once you get down here, talk to the Death Knight at the entrance. Respond with “I killed to be here – and took the victims’ hands as proof.” This will prompt the door to open and you will be allowed into the Bhaalist Crypt. Once you’re in, you will meet Sarevok (the main antagonist of the original Baldur’s Gate) and you will have to convince him that you truly accept the principles of Bhaal.

Get ready to fight a lot of crazed Bhaalists. Image via Larian Studios.

Once you succeed in convincing him, you will be allowed into the inner sanctum where a choice has to be made. Either kill the chained Investigator Valeria here and prove your allegiance to Bhaal or reject them and face Sarevok and his cultists in battle. This battle is a difficult one should you choose to go down this path, but Sarevok’s Sword of Chaos is a worthy reward.

Regardless of the choice you make, you will gain the Amulet of Bhaal and be allowed into the main Temple of Bhaal where you will find Orin’s victim.

Getting to the Temple of Bhaal

Shoot down the corpses to ensure a worthy sacrifice. Image via Larian Studios.

After the encounter in the Bhaalist Crypt, your next goal will be to get to the Temple of Bhaal and confront Orin herself. You can get there through the Undercity and follow the path north till you reach a door. Look up to see some corpses near the entrance that you can shoot down. Dropping the bodies down and offering their blood as a tribute will open the first door.

Once you’re in, you will have to defeat Ghislev, the Farslayer of Bhaal while you make your way down the treacherous path full of cultists. After you break down his damage-blocking shield, unleash your strongest attacks on him to kill him. When he dies, you can proceed further.

The last part involves placing the Amulet of Bhaal on the main door of the temple to open it. After you get in, feel free to explore the area and take everything you can because you’re in for a tough fight soon. Make sure you long rest and refresh all your spell slots for this one.

Defeating Orin the Red

The final battle against the Chosen One of Bhaal. Image via Larian Studios.

The final part of this questline involves taking down the chosen one of Bhaal herself, Orin the Red. Being one of the holders of the Netherstones, expect this battle to be difficult. She will turn herself into a slayer and her cultists will buff her with advantage rolls and heals every turn. Either focus on her cultists first or take her down with everything you have in an all-out assault.

The battle will vary if you are playing as a Dark Urge character because it turns into a one-on-one duel instead. Besting her will not be easy solo so make sure you buff your character before going in to fight Orin and prepare for a long fight. Make sure your allies don’t interfere because that will prompt the cultists to constantly heal Orin at every turn, making the fight almost impossible.

Once you defeat her in battle, head to the center of the main room to find Orin’s victim unconscious on a ritual table. Now that no more cultists will interfere, you are free to save them.

After the battle ends, you can wake up Orin’s victim on the table using the Help command and get them out of the Temple safely. Depending on the choices you make during this questline, you will end up with varying allies when it comes to taking down the Elder Brain at the end of the storyline.

