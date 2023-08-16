Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Save the Gondians in BG3, explained

Saving the Gondians in act three of Baldur’s Gate 3 is important because it adds to your list of potential allies in the final battle against the Elder Brain. Regardless of your morality choices, taking a trip to the Iron Throne to free captives is worth it in the long run since you can also gain another ally here in your war against the Mind Flayers.

How to start the Save the Gondians quest in Baldur’s Gate 3

As is with most quests in Baldur’s Gate 3, there are a few ways to start this quest. The most straightforward one would be talking to Zanner Toobin, a Gondian captive working in the Steel Watch Foundry.

Since the Steel Watch Foundry is under high surveillance, getting inside it can be tricky but, as always, the game gives you the tools to solve most problems.

If you have access to Fly, you can get into the Steel Watch Foundry from a skylight on the roof of the building. Another method would be to use a form of Invisibility and lockpick the gate, then walk through the doors to get into the main building. Just make sure your other characters are ungrouped while you use either of these methods.

Zanner Toobin will urge you to see reason. Image via Larian Studios

Now you’re in, go all the way to the back of the building to meet Zanner. Tell him of your plan to destroy the Steel Watch Foundry and he will instead request you save his brethren first. If you go against his wishes and blow up the factory, the Gondians will die in prison, so be careful with the choices you make if you want them as allies.

Now that the quest has begun, you will need to know how to get to the Gondians in their prison.

Getting to the Gondians in the Iron Throne

After Zanner Toobin tells you the Gondians are held captive in the Iron Throne, which is an underwater prison, the next question is how do you get there? Since there is no way to swim in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will have to find an alternate route to get to the Iron Throne. This is where Redhammer the Deviser comes in.

Convince him to help and you will be taken to the Iron Throne personally. Image via Larian Studios.

Redhammer is an NPC who is in charge of a submersible that transports prisoners to and from the Iron Throne. Talk to him in the basement of Flymm’s Cargo and you will see him next to the submersible.

Either ask him to help by telling him of the Gondians’ plight or convince him to see reason by blackmailing him about the Waveservants of Umberlee.

After a short trip, you will reach the Iron Throne and will be contacted by Gortash, who sees this as an act of treason. Brush him off and he will sink the Iron Throne and everyone in it. This makes the quest time-intensive because you will have to save as many Gondians as you can within eight turns and make it out of there with your entire party alive.

Saving the Gondians from the Iron Throne

Now comes the challenging part of the mission. The Iron Throne is crumbling from the water pressure and there are enemies everywhere. You will have to open the prison cells and clear the enemies along the way to ensure the survival of as many Gondians as possible.

The design of the prison is quite straightforward with the cells present on the west and east wings of the Iron Throne.

Speed is of the essence here. Image via Larian Studios.

We recommend getting the fastest four in your party for this mission. Characters that have access to Fly, Misty Step, Haste, and other high-movement skills are key to succeeding in this one. Send two characters to the western wing and two to the eastern wing to split up the work.

When you get close enough to the eastern wing, you will notice a familiar face there as well: Grand Duke Ravengard.

As an added incentive, if the Grand Duke isn’t dead in your playthrough, you will find him here along with the captive Gondians. Clear out the enemies and rush to the cells. Hit the levers next to the cell doors to open them and the captives will dash to the submersible. Ensure their paths are clear or the enemies will make short work of them.

(Optional) Saving the Grand Duke from the Iron Throne

Your goal here is to save as many Gondians as possible since, most likely, you won’t be able to save them all in time. However, keeping Grand Duke Ravengard alive will benefit you since his survival will tie into another quest and give you an ally down the line. Once you free him from his cell, make sure to heal him up quickly since he will be at death’s door.

This becomes more apparent when Mizora shows up. She will command the Grand Duke to kneel but despite his subservience, if Wyll has broken free of his contract from Mizora, she will try to kill him with combustible spiders.

Make sure he can tank the damage by healing him up before he gets out of his cell or destroy the spiders quickly, then have him dash to the submersible.

Aftermath

Once your entire party is onboard the submersible along with the freed Gondians and the Grand Duke, the party heads to shore. Upon disembarking, depending on your dealings with the Waveservants of Umberlee, you will be confronted by them. If you hand over Redhammer to them, they will go peacefully.

If you choose not to, there will be another battle on your hands.

The Grand Duke will make a powerful ally in your war. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Regardless of the way the situation is resolved, Zanner Toobin and his Gondians will now help you with taking down the Steel Watch Foundry as thanks for your help. If you saved the Grand Duke as well, he will join you back in camp and pledge his service to you in the final battle against the Elder Brain.

If you made all the right decisions, you will have gained powerful allies.

