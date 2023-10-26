Baldur’s Gate 3: Does BG3 have a New Game Plus mode?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily one of the longest games to come out of 2023, with some players still working through their first playthrough. However, those who have finished with a playthrough are curious about a possible New Game Plus mode awaiting them.

New Game Plus is a popular feature in singleplayer games that allows players who have beaten the main story to experience the entire adventure again without losing their character’s progression. A New Game Plus playthrough lets players keep their character, gear, loot, etc. but they’re placed at the beginning. This feature offers extra replayability and many fans feel it’s a perfect fit for a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 given its many endings.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in Baldur’s Gate 3?

While there aren’t many features Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have, a New Game Plus mode is not one of them. At the time of writing, there is no New Game Plus option after beating a playthrough of the Larian Studios adventure.

If you are looking to experience the story again, you have to simply create a new character from scratch and grind your levels, spells, and loot all over again. This might seem extremely tedious, but you have to remember just how big of a game Baldur’s Gate 3 really is and how much replayability it has.

Even if you have to create a new character, this will likely result in a completely new experience from the one you had in another playthrough. You can recruit new party members to change up combat scenarios, make different choices that affect the story and ending, and likely discover new loot and locations that you didn’t find previously.

For example, if you chose to go through the Mountain Pass at the end of Act One in your first playthrough, you can go through the Underdark in a second one. Choices like that open up hours of content you might not have experienced in a previous playthrough.

Of course, in the future, Larian might choose to implement a New Game Plus mode. We don’t have much of an idea of what the developers are working on at the moment, but New Game Plus could very well be in the works. It’s an extremely popular feature with fans, so it would make sense for Larian to at least consider adding it in the future.

For the time being, though, your only option to experience the story of Baldur’s Gate 3 again is to make a brand-new character and journey into Faerun anew.

