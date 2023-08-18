How to enter the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Temple of Bhaal is lategame dungeon in Baldur’s Gate 3. After taking the treacherous path through the Undercity Ruins, you will be met by even more challenges ahead of you. There are several instances of locked doors in the Temple of Bhaal that can only be opened by unconventional means.

Given this will be one of your last dungeon delves before finishing the story, the instance is a particularly challenging obstacle in your journey. Not only will the enemies be stronger, but the puzzles will be obscure.

How to unlock the Undercity Door in Baldur’s Gate 3

As with many other dungeons, there are a few ways to unlock the initial doors to the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3. The most straightforward method I found was by shooting down the bodies hanging outside the temple.

The Temple of Bhaal is just one part the sprawling underground tunnels | Screenshot via Dot Esports

The hanging corpses are ominously hung in a circular pattern. Use a ranged attack to strike them down and the platform will soon become covered in blood. This blood will cause the temple doors to open.

With this pathway unlocked, you can now travel through the Undercity Ruins. Note, you will need to fight off various enemies along your way to the Temple of Bhaal, only to find another set of locked doors requiring a specific item for entry.

How to enter the Temple of Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to officially enter the Temple of Bhaal, you will need the Amulet of Bhaal. Before even descending into the Undercity, I highly recommend completing the ‘Investigating the Murders’ questline to obtain the Amulet. The item can only be found off Sarevok Anchev, which the quest leads you to.

Only the Amulet possess the power to unlock these doors | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can take out Sarevok Anchev at any point after you meet him in order to get the amulet. Now with the Amulet of Bhaal, you will get a new dialogue option that allows you to press the item against the large stone doors. By doing this, the path in front of you will open and you’ll be able to progress through the dungeon.

