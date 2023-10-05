Baldur’s Gate 3 player treats game like Minecraft to become world’s most unique merchant

They certainly found a way to make money. That's for sure.

There truly is no wrong way to play Baldur’s Gate 3, and one player in particular is vying for the most unconventional approach of all time by doing the unthinkable—hoarding every container in the game.



One player posted to social media sharing their friend’s endeavors in BG3. Apparently, once that friend found out that even crates and containers have some amount of vendor value in the game, they began to loot and send every crate to their camp, leading to massive profit potential.

Keeping every box they came across in the game, the player accumulated enough to have 4,710 items in their opulent chest, making it weigh 55,959lbs and giving it a value of 200,636 gold.

The dedication to a singular, extraordinarily tedious goal is something you would expect more from a Minecraft player than an RPG adventurer. And yet, Larian Studios giving players the means to execute such a unique strategy for getting rich is just another example of how all-encompassing BG3 can be.

For frame of reference, most players can get through the game without spending even half that much gold. And assuming that the poster to Reddit is being truthful, that chest is only loaded with chests, containers, and crates, as opposed to meaningful loot.

It will be difficult for this player to sell off all of their crates quickly. They will most certainly need to visit multiple vendors and supply them with crates, and it could take many Long Rests to sell everything off because vendors only have a limited amount of gold they can use to buy items from players after each Long Rest.

But whenever this player finally does sell it all away, they will quite literally have more gold than they know what to do with, and it will be glorious.

