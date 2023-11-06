Baldur’s Gate 3 players are puzzled by one nonsensical companion

Larian Studios put so much attention to detail in Baldur’s Gate 3 that when players recently sat down to think about the armor that one companions wears when you recruit them, they were a bit perplexed.

The Drow Paladin Minthara is one of the game’s lesser-recruited companions, but players have started to notice that one of her pieces of armor doesn’t necessarily fit what you might expect to see from an Oath of Vengeance Paladin. Minthara’s Spidersilk Armor is both light armor with a relatively low Armor Class, and one of its bonuses is to give the wearer +1 to Stealth checks.

While the piece is an exceptional item for someone like a Rogue or Ranger, it doesn’t necessarily scream “Vengeance” or “Paladin.” After one player brought up that Minthara’s initial armor doesn’t seem to fit what you might expect from a Paladin, others on social media attempted to explain the situation flavorfully. But everyone seemed to struggle to figure out how exactly a Stealth bonus would be especially useful or practical for a Paladin.

Among the most upvoted comments on the Reddit thread was a person that suggested Minthara’s initial armor set is meant to help portray a Drow aesthetic more than anything else. Though that’s ultimately what the case probably was, some other commenters had some interesting theories for why Minthara might not be using heavy armor.

“She’s basically a backline commander during her time with the Goblins, wearing her regal Drow drip while buffing the gobbos from a safe distance,” one redditor said.

That being said, Larian Studios created Baldur’s Gate 3 as a way for gamers to truly show off their creativity. Though making a stealthy Paladin with maxed out Dexterity might not be the “optimal” thing to do, you could certainly do it and probably get great results.

Would that be one of the best builds in the game? Probably not, but there’s nothing stopping you from making it a hilarious reality.