Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Dribbles the Clown in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, you will encounter unique characters and NPCs, discover new areas, and unlock new quests, like Where to Find Dribble the Clown’s body parts. Although it’s a tad gruesome, there are seven pieces you must find, and they’re scattered around Baldur’s gate.
How to find Dribbles the Clown’s body parts in BG3, explained
Dribbles the Clown has seven body parts scattered around Baldur’s Gate you need to find, including a Severed Torso, Severed Hand, Severed Leg, Severed Arm, Severed Foot, Severed Pelvis, and Severed Head. You can get this quest from Lucretious in the Circle of the Last Days.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Torso in BG3
To find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Torso, you must head into the Open Hand Temple and through the wooden hatch in the kitchen. This will lead you to an underground lair and to a cavern where you must kill the creatures inside, and you’ll loot the torso from the body, Penela Lumpensicks, near the wooden pully system.
If you haven’t done the quest about the Open Hand Temple Murders, you might not have unlocked the door in this basement that gets you into the cavern. To open the door, which is at the coordinates X:19 and Y:-1004, there are two buttons on the adjacent that you must press. And to see them, you’ll need to pass a Perception check.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Hand in BG3
To find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Hand in BG3, head down to the Circus, and you’ll find it on a plate at the coordinates X:91 and Y:-54. But there is a catch. It’s being sold by a creature named Popper, so you have to steal it from him.
Before trying to steal it from him, create a save file in case he spots you and you need to try again. But the best way to steal it is to Sneak and wait until you’re in the clear before swiping it or to use a cloaking ability like Darkness.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Leg in BG3
Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Leg is in the house (X:-78 and Y:-76) in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate, South-West of the Lower City Central Wall waypoint. Once inside the house, head through the hatch, which will take you to the Groundkeeper’s Basement.
While there are a lot of bodies in the basement, the one you need to loot to get Dribble the Clown’s leg is inside the summoning circle, and it’s labeled Incontinentia Figgin.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Arm in BG3
You will find Dribbles the Clown’s Arm in Peartree’s Home in Baldur’s Gate, to the left of the Guildhall Entrance. And more specifically, the house is at the coordinates X:37 and Y:94.
Inside the house, a chest blocks the hatch you must go through, so you must move it before entering the basement. And in the basement, you can loot the Courageous Little Kimmabeth to get Dribbles’ arm.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Foot in BG3
To get Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Foot, you must enter Rainforest’s Home (X:-91 and Y:-115) in Baldur’s Gate, South-West of the Lower City Central Wall waypoint.
Once inside the house, head through the hatch and down into the basement, where you can loot Dribble’s arm from Winslow Reginol. But there is a trip wire here, so you must be careful.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Pelvis in BG3
Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Pelvis can be found in a little house inside Baldur’s Gate’s wall (X:122 and Y:5), North of the Basilisk Wall waypoint. And you can loot the pelvis from the body, Gohumberry Tresp.
Where to find Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Head in BG3
Dribbles the Clown’s Severed Head can be found on a body, Wilting Alex, in front of a statue at the coordinates X: -65 and Y:1041, North-East of the Undercity Ruins waypoint.
You won’t be able to get to this area until you have to eliminate Orin the Red; at least, that’s how it was for me. So, when you’re at that part of the story, and if the corpses are targetable, you should be able to get through the Bhaal door by shooting the corpses hanging in front of it and get to this location, too.
How to complete the Find Dribbles the Clown in BG3
Return to Circle of the Last Days and talk to Lucretious, the Circus Ringmaster, to complete the quest. If you don’t see the dialogue to complete the quest, ensure you have all the body parts and that they’re in the inventory of one character. I’d forgotten one of the parts of my main character, so after sending it to my main character, I was able to complete the quest.
Once you’ve completed the quest, you’ll be rewarded with the Spellmight Gloves. When you have a spell requiring an Attack Roll, you can get a negative five penalty, but you’ll inflict an additional 1d8 damage in return.
Unfortunately, I know people haven’t been so lucky with this quest and haven’t been able to trigger the quest completion dialogue with Lucretious. If this has happened to you, you can always restart the quest and load it from an earlier save point, or you can wait and hope it will be resolved in the next patch update. They’re not the most ideal options, but there doesn’t seem to be a proper fix for this bug right now.
Getting all the Dribbles the Clown’s body parts is tricky if you haven’t progressed far enough into the story, but the reward could make combat quite interesting. But this quest has now given me a fear of people with basements.