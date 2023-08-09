Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Mol in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has its fair share of non-player characters (NPCs), some of which have vital quests and information that can speed up the process of your party. Mol is one of the NPCs that fit this description, and you’ll need to find her to complete the “Investigate the Beach” quest. Discovering her whereabouts could prove itself to be a difficult task as there are a few requirements.

Even if you find Mol by luck, she may not accept your presence. You’ll first need to help around Emerald Grove.

Where to find Mol in BG3

Before finding Mol in BG3, you should prioritize completing tasks that allow you to get on her good side. Saving Arabella, for example, makes Mol friendly toward players. If you believe you should be on good terms with Mol, here’s how you can find her.

Head northeast from Emerald Groove. You’ll be assigned a quest called “Investigate the Beach” after hearing a singing voice. This quest will lead you to Mirkon and disrupting his song will trigger four harpies to appear. Slay the harpies and talk to Mirkon to learn Doni’s location. Return to Emerald Groove and speak to Doni. Choose “Doni, isn’t it? I want to see the Dragon’s Lair” option. Head down the hatch that Doni opens and Mol will appear on your minimap as a waypoint while the Investigate the Beach quest is still active.

Mirkon singing at the beach in BG3., Screenshot by Dot Esports Mirkon speaking to the party in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports Doni speaking to the party in BG3. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mol’s location in the hatch. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Mol will appear as a waypoint on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interacting with Mol for the first time will start the Steal the Sacred Idol Act One quest.

