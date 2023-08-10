Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the Last Light Inn in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a lot of interesting locations in its fantasy-themed Dungeons & Dragons setting. As beautiful as the overland is, it plays host to a sinister underground world as well. There are very few safe havens when you go underground, and the best one is the Last Light Inn. Getting to this point, however, can be quite challenging for the unprepared.

Getting to the Last Light Inn will have you traveling underground through a region ravaged by a deadly curse. It is the only safe place to rest on your path to the Moonrise Towers. With so many dangers to contend with, the first thing to know is how to safely get there.

Where to find the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Last Light Inn is the premier safe refuge in the underground Shadow-cursed Lands. The entire stretch of this underground civilization has been decimated by the powerful Shadow curse that leaves no victims. The Last Light Inn is protected by a special barrier, created by a powerful Selunite Wizard named Isobel, which keeps all the dangers of the Shadow-cursed lands out.

Getting to the Last Light Inn is probably going to be a little challenging at first because you have to search for it in the Shadow-cursed Lands. While this isn’t generally considered a problematic thing, the Shadow-cursed Lands will affect you with a powerful Shadow curse that drains your health over time until you use a light source to drive it away.

There are two direct paths you can take to get to the Last Light Inn: The Mountain Pass and the Underdark. Each path comes with its own trials and tribulations, so to make it easier, this is how you can bypass most of them to get there.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: Mountain Pass or Underdark? Which you should choose in BG3

How to travel from the Mountain Pass to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Mountain Pass entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Mountain Pass is definitely the shorter route to take if you want to get to the Shadow-cursed lands faster. Once you meet the Githyanki patrol in the northwest section of the overland in act one, the path to the west opens up. Going through here will get you to the Mountain Pass. Alternatively, you can also get to the Mountain Pass from the southwest, to the left of the Goblin Camp.

However you choose to get here, keep taking the western path to enter the Shadow-cursed Lands. Once here, you will need to prep a light source, so have a torch ready. When you get to a major fork in the road, go north and you will be ambushed by Kar’niss and his group. Defeating them will grant you access to his Moonlantern Torch which is vastly superior to your normal torch.

Following this, take the path up to reach the Last Light Inn, which will be indicated by a giant white protective bubble.

How to travel from the Underdark to the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

Solving this puzzle gains you access to the Underdark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Underdark route is slightly more complicated, but it can be advantageous for one reason. First, you will have to solve the floor puzzle in the Defiled Ruins of the Goblin Camp as indicated above. Doing so will open the route to the Underdark. Once down here, move to the southwestern part of the region and board the boat.

Taking this boat will lead you to Grymforge. There is an elevator here that you can use to reach the Shadow-cursed Lands. Even though this is the longer path, it is advantageous for two reasons. The first reason is that it gets you to the Last Light Inn faster. The second is that you can ambush Kar’niss instead of the other way around because you will be in a better position to do so.

You can get to the Last Light Inn simply by following the path west from where you came. Take out the Shadow-cursed enemies along the way and you should have no trouble getting into the Last Light Inn.

Once here, talking to Isobel will further the quest to Moonrise Towers with her buff that will help you travel through the deeper regions of the Shadow-cursed Lands without taking damage. The trials of the Moonrise Towers continue from this point, so stock up at the Last Light Inn.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to reach the Moonrise Towers in BG3

About the author