Baldur’s Gate 3 players are actually glad Larian cut this mechanic from the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of features and mechanics in the game, though some were cut—and there is one in particular fans are relieved didn’t make it to release.

Long Rests in Baldur’s Gate 3 are crucial to keeping your party fit and healthy with abilities to use and spells to cast, many of which only refresh after spending the night at your camp.

Visiting camp is also a necessary step to unlock some dialogue and cutscenes in the game, particularly romance scenes, and, with some players trying their hardest to avoid Long Resting, there are some things they may be missing out on.

However, that is solely down to player choice but a mechanic found in the game suggests that the Long Resting concept could have been entirely different and much more significant.

A player posted a screenshot of the “Exhausted” condition in an Aug. 21 Reddit post, which can be found on a bird being treated by Nettie in the Emerald Grove during act one, with the description suggesting it was once a status that could be put upon a party member.

Per the description, there are six levels of exhaustion and you need to complete a Long Rest to reduce your exhaustion level by one. If you were at maximum exhaustion level, that would mean requiring six Long Rests at camp to remove it.

Many players in the comments expressed their relief at the removal of the mechanic, which they felt would have been unnecessary, although they added it could explain some of the dialogue from your party members.

During a playthrough, you hear some of your companions suggesting you take a break soon and saying they are tired, which may be dialogue that was linked to the removed mechanic.

About the author