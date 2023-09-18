Funny NPC interactions have Baldur’s Gate 3 players dreaming of more voice and accent options

Baldur’s Gate 3 has several unique NPCs with incredible accents, but they only serve to highlight the real lack of voice and accent options for players to customize characters—and today, fans have decided they want more.

Creating your character in any RPG is always a fun albeit daunting experience because there are so many options to choose from, especially in BG3. You’re given choices from your hair color to your tattoos and even some R-rated clothing-optional choices. But when it comes to your character’s voice and their accents, you’re given very few to pick.

After a player posted their encounter with a Scottish dwarf NPC singing his bath song, players love you encounter such unique characters who have incredible voice lines, and they can’t understand why they weren’t given more.

The accents and voice lines are so spot on and clear that interactions with these NPCs have players dreaming of when they can get these accents for their characters. So much so that some don’t even want to play a Dwarf until they can get a Scottish accent, and those playing as Dwarves find the voices “just wrong” because they don’t suit the characters.

Besides the Scottish accent, players want to see an Australian accent brought into BG3 because everything in the “Undadaahhk,” especially the Hook Horrors, already looks like it comes from the land down under.

While the accents may not fit in with the Dungeons and Dragons lore of the races and where they’re from, it would make creating and playing your character much more enjoyable and give more options for players to choose from.

I’ve been thinking about it today, and I’ve decided if Larian Studios does eventually add extra voices and accents, I’d want my character to sound like Sean Connery.

