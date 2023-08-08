Baldur’s Gate 3: How to reach the Moonrise Towers in BG3

The Moonrise Towers are an important location in Baldur’s Gate 3 that marks the end of act two. Like many other areas in this expansive Dungeons & Dragons-inspired AARPG, this area can be difficult to reach if you do not already know the way.

Before venturing off to the Moonrise Towers, you should first know that this will be a point of no return. Once you reach the towers and start the final confrontation of act two, all locations from act one will be completely inaccessible. Ensure that you have wrapped up everything that you want to before going further into the Shadow Cursed Lands.

How to get to the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are two main pathways that you can use to reach the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3: The Overland Route and the Underdark. Each has separate encounters and characters that you will interact with along the way. The Overland path is significantly faster, but the Underdark has far more activities and will lead you to the Last Light Inn much sooner.

In my playthrough, I took the Underdark route as it has more opportunity to power up your party before several challenging encounters at the end of act two. Below are both routes and what you can expect from either path.

Should you take the Underdark route to reach the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are a couple of ways to reach the Underdark to get to the Moonrise Towers. To reach the Underdark, you can either use Auntie Ethel’s portal located in her lair or solve the Shattered Sanctum puzzle.

A boat will ferry your party from the Underdark to the Grymforge

The Underdark is filled with side quests, however, you will eventually run into a ship that will allow you to set sail to the Grymforge. This headquarters of the Duergar slavers contains tons of objectives you can complete to further power up your character and party. You can take the opportunity to complete various tasks around the Grymforge, or simply take the elevator up to the Shadow Cursed Lands to progress the plot.

Though the Overland will help you reach Last Light Inn much faster, you will also hit this important spot once you leave the Underdark.

Should you take the Overland route to reach the Moonrise Towers in Baldur’s Gate 3?

To take the Overland pass in Baldur’s Gate 3 you will need the Spider’s Lute. You can acquire this item in a few ways. First, you can kill Minthara in the Druid Cove questline and loot it. Adversely, you can either side with Minthara or romance her, causing her to join your party.

If you take the Overland route, Kar’niss will likely be your guide | Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can then head to the Mountain Pass by going east of the Goblin Camp. Follow the northern path once you hit the Rosymorn Monastery Trail. Whenever you begin seeing the corpses of dead animals and plants, you have officially entered the Shadow Cursed Lands.

After crossing into the Shadow Cursed Lands, you will soon meet a Drider named Kar’niss. I highly recommend swaying Kar’niss to be your guide by getting him to play the Spider’s Lute. Without this NPC as your guide, you will find it extremely difficult to traverse through this curse-infested land. Once convinced, he will bring you to the Moonrise Towers with his Moonlantern.

