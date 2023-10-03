Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete Save Vanra in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Save Vanra quest involves a woman named Lora whose daughter Vanra went missing. She was last seen at the Blushing Mermaid tavern and it’s your task to investigate and track down her kidnapper. As it turns out, Vanra was abducted by Auntie Ethel, a Hag and a powerful Fey, whom you first meet at The Hollow and trade goods with.

It should be noted that before starting this quest, it is recommended to go to Old Garlow’s Place first, in order to receive the recipe of Hag’s bane, which you need to complete the Save Vanra quest. This also ties into the Avenge the Hag Survivors quest.

How to successfully complete Save Vanra in Baldur’s Gate 3

To begin the quest, speak to Lora, who is located at the Flaming Fist barracks north of the Basilisk Gate.

Find the hag's bane recipe in the Old Garlow's Place. This task coincides with Avenge the Hag Survivors (Help the Hag Survivors).

Brew the Hag's Bane (Using Dried Fey Flower and any Essence)

Go to The Blushing Mermaid, talk to the bartender, and enter the cellar.

, talk to the bartender, and enter the cellar. In the cellar, jump up to where the coins are.

To find the hidden entrance in the hag’s lair, you must pass a perception check.

If you want to keep the captain and crew alive after the confrontation with Auntie Ethel, cast Protect from Good and Evil spell on one of your party members, wear the Whispering Mask, and walk past these minions.

On the other side, you can lower the wall to let your whole team pass.

Go down the cellar, burn the mushrooms, and fight Ethel. Make sure to throw the Hag’s Bane on her so that she vomits up Vanra.

Alternatively, you can use non-lethal attack to knock out Ethel and save Vanra.

Complete the quest for your reward.

Be warned: If you kill the Hag without extracting Vanra, then she will die in the process, and you will fail the quest.

