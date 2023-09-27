Baldur’s Gate 3 players are struggling to agree which spell would be best in real life

The range of magic on offer in Baldur’s Gate 3 is expansive, but which spell would work best in our world? That’s what Reddit user Dr4WasTaken set to find out in a thread posted on Sep. 27 with the resulting discussion failing to reach a consensus.

No matter where you are in this incredible game, the amount of flexibility you can demonstrate with your magical inventory is fantastic. From the basic offering of Fire Bolt to the destructive devastation of Fireball. Through the supportive embrace of the Healing Word to the ever-useful Misty Step. It’s perhaps no surprise that those who chose to contribute to this forum were going to disagree. We are after one single spell after all.

So much potential power in your very hand and voice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dr4WasTaken themselves kicked off the conversation with something that meant something personal. “As a dog owner, Speak With Animals is a strong option,” they said. I’m inclined to agree as someone with many animals in my close family. To find out exactly why my parents’ cat Frisco is so mercurial would be incredible. This wouldn’t just work domestically either; imagine, if you will, the chance to converse with that annoying bug that has found its way into your abode.

Life would be more interesting, that’s for sure.

Heading down the more heroic route, BugbearBro channeled their inner cleric. “Not the most fun answer of this thread,” they admitted, “Greater Restoration or whatever cleric magic that can cure cancer and disease.” Having lost family to cancer myself, this one touches me and I’m sure many will agree with Bugbear’s selection. To conjure up magical aid in an instant would transform our entire planet.

That said, if you were the only one with such powers, no doubt a giant target would be painted on your back. You would be the solution to a lot of issues people don’t want to fix. With great power, comes great responsibility as the adage goes.

Some other popular selections were far more devious in design. Disguise Self would take that aforementioned adage and throw it straight out the window as you could, quite literally, get away with a lot of things. Prestigidation got a mention and why wouldn’t it when it offers you the ability to spawn mosquitoes for those sweet moments of revenge?

How about Enlarge? The less said about that the better perhaps.

I think the best suggestion ultimately came from Lightice1 who put forward Heroes’ Feast. Not only does it provide a glorious banquet for you and eleven others to enjoy, but the benefits gained are surely unmatched. All who partake are cured of all diseases and poison, become immune to poison and being frightened, are given an advantage on Wisdom rolls, and see their health increased until the end of the day.

Nutritional, medicinal, bravery-enhancing and intelligence-boosting. Sign me up.

