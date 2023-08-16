Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you put on the Whispering Mask in BG3?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is brimming with mysterious, magical items that you can encounter throughout any part of your journey. The Whispering Mask is one such item that appears during your fight with Auntie Ethel. This ominous mask is extremely tempting to adorn, but you should know the potential consequences before you do.

There are various ominous magical items found in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3 that, while intriguing, contain unknown possibilities, whether they are positive or negative. The boss fight against Auntie Ethel will take a brief pause after the hag retreats deeper into her cave, giving you an opportunity to explore her gallery.

The most obvious item that you likely picked up is the Whispering Mask, prompting you to either wear the mask or leave it be. If you are unsure of what decision to make, this is everything you need to know about Auntie Ethel’s strange knickknack.

What happens if you put on the Whispering Mask in Baldur’s Gate 3?

I don’t recommend putting on the Whispering Mask. If you do decide to wear the mask, then the character that holds the mask will now be under direct control of the Green Hag, Auntie Ethel.

It’s no coincidence that all Auntie Ethel’s allies also have the Whispering Mask | Screenshot via Dot Esports

This will make your fight against Auntie Ethel much harder, given she has an extra, powerful ally. It will also raise the possibility that you will need to kill one of your own party members, though there are ways to revive deceased party members should this happen.

All those who wear the Whispering Mask will have the “Hag’s Pawn” status effect, which will only be released upon the character or Auntie Ethel’s death. If you have all four members of your party wear the mask, then you will automatically receive a game over screen, as the Green Hag will have assumed complete control over every party member.

