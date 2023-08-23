Baldur’s Gate 3 players convinced they’ve found a Critical Role Easter egg

It would be surprising if Baldur’s Gate 3, a game so vast and full of easter eggs, didn’t have any related to Critical Role. Three weeks after the game’s release, it seems like players have finally found it.

A player stumbled upon two characters that look like Critical Role’s Pyke and Grog, which they shared on an Aug. 22 Reddit post. The duo is one of the most renowned friendships in the Critical Role series, and the two characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 look extremely alike.

It remains unconfirmed whether these two NPCs are indeed Critical Role’s Pyke and Grog or not, but you can’t deny the resemblance. In the show, Grog is a tall, bald Barbarian, while Pike is a silver-haired Gnome.

Critical Role is an American web series in which voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons, with each campaign lasting a few years and over more than 100 episodes. It would make sense to have some of its characters featured in Baldur’s Gate 3 as easter eggs.

It’s also not the first crossover between two franchises. Minsc, one of the possible companions in Baldur’s Gate 3, who you meet in act three, is voiced by Matthew Mercer, a Dungeon Master in Critical Role.

While these are two first similarities and connections between the two series, there may be more, but we just haven’t found it yet. With Larian Studios providing Baldur’s Gate 3 players with over 100 hours of gameplay in a single playthrough and a branching storyline, we can’t cross out the possibility of other Critical Role easter eggs.

