One useless Dungeons and Dragons spell is still terrible in Baldur’s Gate 3

Dungeons and Dragons players that are playing Baldur’s Gate 3 have found the spell True Strike to be one of the most useless cantrips a character can learn—exactly like it is in DnD.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, True Strike is a cantrip that can be acquired by multiple classes, including Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock, Wizard, Fighter, Ranger, and Rogue. True Strike has a range of 60ft (18m) and it divines a character’s defenses to give you Advantage on your next Attack Roll. It’s a concentration-type of spell that lasts two turns and is supposed to be supportive in battles, but players aren’t finding much use for it.

This is due to foes being able to break True Strike’s effect easily. For example, if the character who cast True Damage is hit by the enemy later in that turn, they’ll lose concentration before the next turn.

The way that True Strike currently works is ineffective because it’s better for players to cast attacks and hope they land on the enemy instead of using True Strike and perhaps not getting any advantage out of it. Perhaps, the only good use for True Strike right now is to cast it directly before a battle when you can go stealth and not during the actual battle.

One of the buffs that Baldur’s Gate 3‘s developers could give to True Strike in order to make this spell more effective is removing concentration and giving it a bonus attack. Some players believe that True Strike is a real niche spell, but at the end of the day, there are far more useful cantrips.

“There are some incredibly niche situations in which you may REALLY, REALLY, REALLY want a spell to hit the target, but most of the time you could have probably used your action economy more wisely to either not get to that point or to save yourself in another, more efficient way,” one Redditor argued.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been saying True Strike is useless since the game was still in early access, so it’s unlikely that Larian Studio will buff this cantrip down the road. The developer also probably doesn’t want to alter the game too much in comparison to DnD as Baldur’s Gate 3 is based on 5e DnD.

