Baldur’s Gate 3: Best Sorcerer spells and cantrips in BG3

The magic is in your blood, use it well.

As a natural spellcaster, a Sorcerer draws upon their innate ability to cast spells, and in Baldur’s Gate 3, they can be built into a ferocious damage dealer with an arsenal of abilities.

During character creation, Sorcerers should prioritize both their Charisma and Constitution, in that order, as Charisma represents their primary spellcasting ability. They also can select a subclass: Wild Magic to give yourself more Advantage at the risk of Wild Magic surges, Draconic Bloodline for extra health and AC, or Storm Sorcery for the ability to fly as a bonus action after casting a spell (good for distancing yourself from enemies).

Of course, you’ll also decide on your initial set of cantrips and spells, with plenty more of each to come as you level up. Still, deciding on which abilities will make you the supreme Sorcerer? Here are some of our suggestions.

Best cantrips for Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Trusty Firebolt. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Cantrips are your at-will abilities that can be cast without using a spell slot, although most if not all of them will use your action slot during combat. Here are some of my most reliable cantrips for Sorcerers:

Fire Bolt: Deal 1d10 Fire damage. Your go-to, reliable ranged magic attack.

Deal 1d10 Fire damage. Shocking Grasp: Deal 1d8 Lightning damage at melee range, target cannot use Reactions. This is a great ability for getting out of immediate danger, as it prevents a target from getting an attack of opportunity on you if you run out of their melee range.

Deal 1d8 Lightning damage at melee range, target cannot use Reactions. Blade Ward: Take only half damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, or Striking damage. Ideal support ability for your Fighters, Paladins, Barbarians, or other tank characters in your party.

Take only half damage from Bludgeoning, Piercing, or Striking damage. True Strike: Target gains Advantage for the next Attack Roll. Another great support ability for either yourself or an ally if you’re facing an enemy with an AC that’s especially tough to break.

Target gains Advantage for the next Attack Roll. Ray of Frost: Deal 1d8 Cold damage and reduce the target’s movement speed. On top of the damage it deals, it’s helpful for slowing down charging or fleeing enemies.

Deal 1d8 Cold damage and reduce the target’s movement speed. Acid Splash: Deal 1d6 Acid damage in a bubble that can hit multiple enemies. Good against groups of low-level enemies all stacked on top of each other.

Deal 1d6 Acid damage in a bubble that can hit multiple enemies.

Related: All classes and subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Best spells for Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3

Three companions, three Magic Missile charges. See what happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you first create your Sorcerer, you will start with two level-one spell slots and known spells equal to one plus your Charisma modifier, but as you level up you will unlock both more spell slots, new spells, and higher-level spells.

Magic Missile: Shoot three magic missiles that each deal 2-5 Force damage and are guaranteed to hit. While Magic Missile doesn’t deal the most damage compared to other spells, the damage it does deal is guaranteed. At the end of a fight when everyone’s hurt, being able to break out Magic Missile and put down one or two hurt enemies for good is awesome.

Shoot three magic missiles that each deal 2-5 Force damage and are guaranteed to hit. Chromatic Orb: Hurl a sphere of energy. It deals 3d8 Thunder damage or deals 2d8 Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Poison damage and creates a surface matching that damage type. Lots of damage and your choice of effects.

Hurl a sphere of energy. It deals 3d8 Thunder damage or deals 2d8 Acid, Cold, Fire, Lightning, or Poison damage and creates a surface matching that damage type. Shield: When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your AC by five. Also, take no damage from Magic Missile. Great in a pinch if you have a spell slot available and you’re being attacked by a strong enemy.

When you are about to be hit by an enemy, increase your AC by five. Also, take no damage from Magic Missile. Sleep: Put up to 24hp worth of enemies to sleep for two turns. Excellent crowd control option.

Put up to 24hp worth of enemies to sleep for two turns. Scorching Ray: Hurl three rays of fire that each deal 2d6 worth of damage. One of the best spells in terms of pure damage.

Hurl three rays of fire that each deal 2d6 worth of damage. Misty Step: Teleport to an unoccupied space you can see, up to 18m away. Can be used as a bonus action. A free escape tool.

Teleport to an unoccupied space you can see, up to 18m away. Can be used as a bonus action.

Best Metamagic passives for Sorcerers in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the Sorcerer’s features is their Metamagic passives that provide additional effects when you spend Sorcery points. The top passives are:

Extended Spell: Double the duration of conditions, summons, and surfaces caused by spells.

Double the duration of conditions, summons, and surfaces caused by spells. Twinned Spell: Spells that only target one creature target an additional creature. Costs one Sorcery point per spell slot level used. Cantrips also cost one Sorcery point.

Spells that only target one creature target an additional creature. Costs one Sorcery point per spell slot level used. Cantrips also cost one Sorcery point. Quickened Spell: Spells that cost an action cost a bonus action instead. Costs three Sorcery points per spell.

About the author