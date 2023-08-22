Baldur’s Gate 3 is making me feel guilty for killing bad guys

You know that feeling in Baldur’s Gate 3 where you do something you think is good, only to experience a bad outcome? Well, that’s happening even with the bad guys.

I’m now well into the game in act three, working my way through the tasks ahead of me that I know will lead to the final fight, and I’m already thinking about the next playthrough in my head as there is so much I’ve missed the first time around.

My Ranger Drow has experienced some major character development. Exiled by her race and from the Underdark, I lived off the land, minding my own business and looking out for myself, but the experiences in Baldur’s Gate 3 and the new friends I have made along the way have changed my perception.

Previously putting myself first, I have begun to care for others and I’m understanding right from wrong. Good guys need protecting, and bad guys need defeating—or so I thought.

I’m in the city of Baldur’s Gate and my journey takes me to the Steel Watch Foundry which, without giving away any spoilers, is a destination you will likely come across in your playthrough and has several enemies inside to defeat.

What have I done? Screenshot by Dot Esports

It seemed a fairly simple task. Head inside, defeat the bad guys, and help those in need. But, to my despair, I discovered that bad guys are people too in the most tragic way possible.

Looting bodies in my usual fashion after I’ve defeated enemies, I stumble across a note titled “Congratulations, Son!” My heart skips a beat. I can’t help but read it, though I wish I didn’t.

I learn his name, Gasper Throaks, and discover he has only recently joined the Fist of Bane, which essentially acts as a police force in the city. The note was the only personal item in his possession, the others were his uniform and his equipment.

The note details the delight of Gasper’s parents at his new job, the words “SO PROUD” are capitalized and stand out. They’re heading to the Elfsong to celebrate, which begs a new question—can I find them and inform them of their son’s demise?

I’ve turned their lives upside down. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, after I finish my task at the Steel Foundry, I head to the Elfsong Tavern and, guess what, they’re there and they invite me to celebrate with them. Instead, I spark a massive argument. Turns out Gasper’s father wanted him to follow in his footsteps and become a tailor.

His mother, I discover, has a crush on one of Gasper’s new colleagues (who I also killed), and she informs her spouse that she is leaving him. I stand there awkwardly, waiting for my cue to inform them that I have killed their son at his new job.

The opportunity never arises, so I slumber away, knowing that the day for both parents is due to get even worse when they discover that their beloved son was slain at the Steel Watch Foundry on the same day their marriage came to an end.

I think I’ll just stick to speaking with animals next time.

