Baldur’s Gate 3: How a first date with every romance character in BG3 would really go

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 offers plenty of opportunities to find love, though the dating scene would definitely be turbulent.

If you managed to steer clear of the Mindflayers, Dragons, murder, and general drama, congratulations, you’re now ready to enter the world of dating and there’s a long list of candidates to choose from. Finding a date would be easy, as everyone in Baldur’s Gate 3 is exceptionally horny, but finding the right match is a slightly harder task, with each of the potential companions having their own quirks and behaviors.

But how exactly would those first dates go? Would you find love? Would you find a casual fling? Or would you swear yourself off dating entirely and decide to become a crazy cat person?

We’ve answered those questions and taken a hard look into how a date with the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions would go.

Astarion

The definition of Chad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Let’s be real, Astarion is a bit of a dick. He’s brash, extremely forward, and gets in a strop if you don’t do things the way he likes—which probably sounds like an ex that everyone has.

On a date with Astarion, you’d struggle to get a word in. He’d tell you what he likes, how he likes it, and propose you go off into the night with him without actually presenting you with any worthwhile information about himself.

He’d choose the activity for the date, he’d choose when you go, he’d probably choose what you are eating. He’d be a control freak and he’d definitely have a peculiar fetish that he’d want you to get involved with.

If, for some reason, you put up with his bullshit long enough for him to walk you home and decided to go in for a kiss, he’d then just bite you on the neck like a weirdo.

Karlach

Karlach’s demeanor in Baldur’s Gate 3 reminds me of someone who had very strict parents growing up that didn’t let them do anything fun, and then just went wild when they found freedom after moving away to college.

This literally fiery character would be great fun, downing shots with you all night, providing ample entertainment, all while still showing their softer side and that there is someone craving love hiding beneath the surface.

At first, any contact with Karlach would be strictly a no-go, unless you wanted to get burned, so don’t expect any real romance on the first date. But it would be a date that hinted that a long-term relationship was possible.

That is, of course, if you could calm her down. That’s no easy task to complete—and heaven help you if you piss her off.

Shadowheart

Like Shrek, she has layers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t expect much from Shadowheart on a first date, as she is secluded, secretive, and wouldn’t give much away about her personality, likes, or dislikes.

Pushing too far with Shadowheart or prying for more information would quickly end the date, destroying any hopes of another chance to get to know her, and you’d need to be prepared to do all the legwork to keep the conversation flowing.

Shadowheart is a tough nut to crack, though would certainly be rewarding if you hit it off and managed to break through her shell. Play your cards right and you’ll soon see that she can be flirty, fun, and dangerous.

Be warned though, she may try to make you join a cult.

Gale

Gale is, by far, the worst companion in Baldur’s Gate 3 and would definitely be the worst first date of the lot, perhaps even the worst first date you could ever have.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Gale constantly pesters you for magical items he can consume, so you should expect similar behavior at dinner. Don’t look away from your plate for a second, because he’d swipe.

Every time you stopped you take a sip of drink, he’d immediately ask: “are you going to eat that?” having already devoured his order. And he’d definitely have food envy and moan that your food looks far, far better than his.

If you turned up to a date and Gale was there, I highly recommend turning around immediately and completely ghosting him.

Lae’zel

Steer clear of pudding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lae’zel would be great company and a decent date, but the fact that she does not stand for any bullshit could lead to some awkward situations.

Picture the scene: you’re sitting, enjoying your meal, when Lae’zel has a problem. She asked for no pickles in her burger yet there they were, slimy, grotesque, and poking out of the side.

Now, you wouldn’t want to make a scene. They’re only pickles, you can just take them off, right? Wrong. Lae’zel does not agree, she calls the waiter over and proceeds to kick off, despite how apologetic they’re being.

The scene it creates is embarrassing. You wish you were a hermit crab that could retreat into a shell, and now you don’t dare order the chocolate brownie you were eyeing for dessert in case the chef deliberately sneezed on it.

Wyll

I’ll be honest, I completely forget about Wyll. He’s just… there? That makes him a definite candidate for a blind date that was set up by a friend, despite your protests that you’re fine being single.

There’s nothing wrong with Wyll and alarm bells certainly wouldn’t be ringing, but there wouldn’t be any sort of spark either. It would just be a date with someone who you never contact again.

The awkward part would be that it would be obvious immediately that you lacked chemistry and this was going nowhere, though Wyll wouldn’t pick up on the cues and would continue to push ahead.

The worst part would be when you’re ready to go and end the date, but Wyll answers “yes” to the waiter when asked if you want any dessert.

Minthara

She’s in charge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Minthara is the definition of a bad bitch. She knows what she wants, she knows how to get it, and she doesn’t care who she hurts in her way, so you need to approach her with caution.

She’d be extremely forward and you probably won’t make it through your starter until she proposes that you leave without paying and head back to her place for a night of fun.

The walls of her bedroom would be weird, probably carpeted, and there’d definitely be some taxidermy animals scattered around—maybe even some taxidermies of her former lovers.

You’d better make sure you wake up first in the morning and get out of there because Minthara is like a praying mantis, and will literally bite off your head the next morning.

Halsin

Halsin is definitely a dad returning to single life after years in a relationship, leaving him awkward, lost, and extremely old-fashioned.

A true gentleman, he’d open doors for you, pull out a chair, let you speak without interrupting you, and offer you a taste of whatever food he had ordered. He’d be devoted to giving you the best experience you can have.

That is only a snippet of Halsin’s real identity, however, and you’d soon peel back the layers to reveal a ferocious beast that lies within, ready to pounce, though this wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.

A night with Halsin would be wild. His years of experience would pay off, you’d have a night the night of your life, until the next morning when you awkwardly realize his son was the kid that sat behind you in high school.

