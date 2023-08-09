Baldur’s Gate 3: How to revive Gale in BG3

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Gale dies a lot. But the process of bringing back the wizard isn’t as simple as it is for other companions.

Just like Gale himself, the process to resurrect Gale is elaborate and requires a number of steps to complete.

How to revive Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

When Gale dies in Baldur’s Gate 3, and I mean dies rather than being downed, you cannot revive him with a normal scroll or by asking Withers to bring him back. Instead, you need to complete a ‘protocol’ to do so.

Oh great, now there’s two of them | Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Gale first dies, it unlocks a side quest called ‘In Case of Death…’ and a magical projection of him will appear, telling you that “many lives depend” on him being resurrected within two days. The manifestation will then run through a protocol you need to complete to revive Gale, before asking you to recite the protocol back to him.

You don’t necessarily need to jump through these hoops but you should listen to what the manifestation says and then tell him you’ll revive Gale. If you don’t listen to him, however, or forget the steps then don’t worry, I’ll take you through the process, below.

How to complete the protocol to revive Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

As soon as you finish your conversation with the manifestation, Gale’s pouch should be added to his inventory (you get a notification). Gale’s body has a Necrotic Aura after he dies, which damages any nearby creatures, so try to keep away from it.

Gale’s pouch will appear in his inventory, so take it off him | Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to get the pouch of Gale’s body first. I found the easiest way to do this without getting hurt was to simply open the party inventory and drag and drop the pouch from Gale’s inventory into my main character’s inventory. Once you’ve done that, right-click the pouch and select ‘open’.

You’re then presented with some options on which threads to pull on the pouch. You need to pull the purple thread in a counter-clockwise fashion. This will open the pouch, revealing a letter and a flute.

The flute notes should spell out ‘DEAD’ |Video by Dot Esports

Right-click and select ‘read’ on the scroll first. It will simply say there are letters on various corners of the page:

Top-left corner: A

Top-right corner: D

Bottom-right corner: D

Bottom-left corner: E

Close the scroll and right-click on the flute and select ‘equip’. Your character then pulls out the flute. If you’re a performer, you can play a ditty, but you need to select to play individual notes for the protocol.

You’re then given a range of notes to play. These notes correlate with the ones on the scroll, which you need to play clockwise this time, starting with the bottom-right-hand corner. So play in this order:

D

E

A

D

It spells out ‘DEAD’, which is rather fitting. But you’re not done yet.

This will summon a magma mephit that asks you “What is my name?” in Ignan. To this, you reply: K’ha’ssji’trach’ash. The mephit will then say something else and, in response to this, hand over Gale’s letter. The creature will then disappear, leaving you with a Scroll of True Resurrection in your inventory.

Finally, you can resurrect Gale | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use the scroll on Gale, being careful of the hurtful aura, and he will spring back to life. You can then talk to Gale about what happened, though he still remains tight-lipped.

You need to do this protocol, every time Gale dies.

