Baldur’s Gate 3: How many endings does BG3 have?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is easily one of the most expansive RPGs ever created and naturally, there are a ton of different endings you can achieve based on the decisions you make throughout the story.

However, you might be curious as to exactly how many endings are truly possible in BG3. After all, with how many decisions you can make over the course of a playthrough, there are bound to be several various ways for the story to end. If you thought that, then you would be correct. Although, you likely don’t know just how correct you are.

In the guide below, I’ll go over how many endings are possible in BG3. I won’t be listing all of the endings, though, and you’ll soon see why. Be warned, there are slight spoilers for BG3‘s story ahead.

How many endings are possible in Baldur’s Gate 3?

There are a couple of different answers in regard to the question of how many endings there are in BG3.

According to developer Larian Studios, there are over 17,000 different ending variations you can achieve. The developers confirmed this number before launch but didn’t go into specifics on how to get all of the endings and what they entail.

This is largely due to the fact that the “17,000” endings encompass every single element of a playthrough. This includes your final decisions with the story as well as what companions you have, what decisions you made during the companion’s quests, what character you played, and everything else in between.

For the most part, though, there are only a handful of different ending sequences you will see. Your ending is largely set into motion when you reach Act 3 and begin to track down the various Netherstones. This is also where you need to make a decision on becoming an Illithid, siding with the Emperor, and choosing what to do with the Elder Brain. All of these elements make up what ending you eventually get.

There are also some side endings you can achieve based on what companions you have brought along with you. For example, there is one early ending where you can allow Gale to blow up the Elder Brain by using his magical orb. Karlach is also involved in one of the endings, but this takes place near the end of the game as a part of the main endings.

It’s difficult to put a number on the number of actual endings in BG3, but I would say there are around 8 legitimate endings with different cutscenes and dialogue. As for the other 16,992 ending variations, those are solely based on all of the external factors and choices that got you to the end of Baldur’s Gate 3’s story.