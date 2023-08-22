Baldur’s Gate 3 players aren’t fond of romancing one of their companions, but they just can’t stop themselves thanks to how the dialogue is written.

On Aug. 21, players took to Reddit to complain about Gale and his consistently flirtatious interactions. They agreed that Gale’s romance is basically impossible to miss, since all of his dialogue options are flirty and could be considered romantic.

The author of the Reddit post highlights one particularly problematic conversation with Gale early in the game, where he talks about his Tressym familiar. During the dialogue, players can either respond flirtatiously or straight-up insult his interests.

But what if we just want to be friends? The Redditors agreed there should be at least one more conversation option where players can just be friendly to Gale, without insisting on anything more.

I just want to help Gale with his atomic insides, not bang him. Image via Larian Studios

Players believe this to be the case with most of Gale’s interactions. “This isn’t the only interaction with him that really needs a ‘friendly’ option either,” one top comment says. We couldn’t agree more.

From my personal experience, I always think twice when talking to Gale, since I don’t want to accidentally make him feel like my character’s love interest. On top of that, I’ve actually already done it once accidentally, as it’s such an easy trap to fall into.

That said, unintentional romantic interactions are surprisingly common with most of the companions in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re on good terms with them, it’s really easy to find yourself caught up in some flirting. Many players agree with the sentiment that BG3’s dialogue should offer additional, non-romantic options that are still amicable.

“Honestly, everyone could use better dialogue lines that infer ‘We’re just friends, you’re not my type,’ without being so offensive about it,” one top comment reads.

