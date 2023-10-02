Baldur’s Gate 3 player thinks one companion isn’t as evil as you think—she’s even worse

Some companions in Baldur’s Gate 3 are locked behind certain decisions that players are forced to make in the game, and there’s one in particular that many players don’t end up with in their camp for a very specific reason.

Early in the game, Larian Studios forces players to choose to either team up with the Absolutist goblins or the Emerald Grove druids and Tiefling refugees. Because of the evil nature of the Absolutist goblins that are striving to kill innocent people, many players veer to the side of saving the druid Halsin and taking out the goblin leaders, one of which is Minthara.

However, those of us doing evil playthroughs typically side with the goblins and eventually have Minthara join our camp. While some players seem to be under the impression that the more you get to know her the less “evil” she seems to be, one player in particular is convinced that Minthara sympathizers are missing the point.

One argument players seem to make is that after you’ve made the decision to raid Emerald Grove, which is the only way to get Minthara to join you, she isn’t all that bad, but a poster to Reddit has some heavy evidence to suggest the contrary.

“She is a noble drow from Menzoberrazan and her main goal once you recruit her is vengeance and taking the cult of the Absolute power for you and herself,” the player said. “She is not like Asterion [sic] or Lae’zel who may reflect and grow based upon the player actions and interactions. Minthara hates you if you, as Dark Urge goes against becoming the successor of Bhaal.”

Many other companions like Lae’zel, Shadowheart, and Astarion have a complicated history that leads them to skewed sensibilities, and those are revealed as you progress through the game. However, with Minthara, it’s largely one note, and that note is a purely evil one.

That doesn’t mean that she should be avoided by any stretch. In some ways, it’s a little bit refreshing, especially for players that want to live out their wild nefarious fantasies. But as this player points out clearly, we shouldn’t get it twisted: Minthara is pure evil.

