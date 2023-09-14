Do BG3 characters feel familiar? They all have MTG counterparts

Baldur’s Gate 3 charms with its characters and companions. But did you know that multiple BG3 characters actually appeared before in a Magic: The Gathering set called Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate released on June 10, 2022?

A Reddit user shared 13 MTG cards featuring Karlach, Shadowheart, Wyll, Lae’zel, and others. The artwork on cards is not the same as the in-game models but you can easily recognize your favorite characters.

Fans quickly dove into discussing how the characters have changed during the game’s development. From their appearance to their former classes. For example, Minthara used to be a Cleric when there was no Paladin class in the game.

The early access for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out since 2020, which gave Wizards of the Coast, the company behind MTG, lots of opportunities to involve its characters in a Dungeons & Dragons crossover.

Because MTG sets itself in a multiverse, crossovers are nothing new. There are card sets from Stranger Things, Street Fighter, and even Fortnite.

In the case of Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s a licensed D&D game and the license is provided by Wizards of the Coast. This essentially allowed them to create the expansion set for MTG without any issues.

The success of the game with this license also reassures the future of other potential D&D games. Multiple projects entrusted with a D&D license failed but Larian Studios really did something remarkable here.

