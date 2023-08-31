BG3 players are in love with Larian, but it’s not just because they made a good game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a fantastic game, there’s no doubt about it. Naturally, players appreciate its developers, Larian Studios, for delivering such an epic title—but now they’re praising them for something else.

One fan (who doesn’t even own the game yet) showed their gratitude for how genuine Larian is on an Aug. 30 Reddit post. They believe Larian is setting “a new bar for something,” judging by how the devs address the game’s issues and interact with the community.

“There’s no PR team trying to save as much face as possible. There was a problem and various Larian members will admit to it and do their very best to fix it,” the fan explained.

On the other hand, some players in the comments have swayed away from putting Larian “on a bizarre pedestal.” They explained that Larian has a lot of freedom to do what they want, and it’s working out nicely, but there’s no need to create a “cultish obsession” around the devs.

Anyone who has followed Baldur’s Gate 3 news for the past month would surely agree the devs have done a good job, both in terms of the game and from a PR perspective. They do their best to fix as many bugs as possible and are as humble at the same time. In times filled with games overfilled with bugs and devs shying away from admitting to mistakes, Larian is a breath of fresh air.

