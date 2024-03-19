Larian finally fixes one of the most annoying Minthara bugs in BG3

Larian Studios shipped the 22nd hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3 on March 18. It includes a couple of fixes for crashes and UI issues, but most importantly, it resolved one of the most prominent and tiresome Minthara bugs.

The hotifix notes from March 18 say that Minthara has promised Larian to stop talking about Gale and Elminster’s plan in Act 3. Until the hotfix, each time you approach Minthara, even after game-changing encounters, she only has one thing to say: “We cannot allow Gale to go through with Elminster’s ludicrous plan. Destroying the Absolute before we fully understand it would be madness.”

Minthara just couldn’t move on. Image via Larian Studios

While I appreciate her honesty, every time Minathra says the line, I give her a sad look, thinking: “We’re well past that point, and trust me, Gale didn’t go through with Elminster’s ludicrous plan.” But still, she goes on and on about Gale and Elminster’s plans despite me insisting on hearing her thoughts on Gale being abducted by Orin.

This entire interaction is quite annoying, since it can lock you out of hearing Minthara’s thoughts on making a deal with Raphael, Lord Gorthash, and even Orin. You can skip the conversation as normal, but you can’t access those dialogue options. When you interact with Minthara again, you’ll get her usual lines. Thankfully, after the latest patch, Minathra is over Elminster’s plan and you interact with her in a normal way.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for eight months now, and Larian continues to release hotfixes and regular patches to deliver the best experience. At the time of writing, the dev team is focused on the next big patch, Patch Seven. Given Patch Six went live in February, you’ll probably have to wait a while longer to see what else Larian has in store for Baldur’s Gate 3.

