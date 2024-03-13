When is Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7? BG3 update details

Like most live-service games, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received significant patches to help resolve game-breaking bugs and issues and add additional content. Now that Patch Six has been released, players are looking to the release of Patch Seven.

Here’s everything we know about BG3’s upcoming Patch Seven.

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 get a Patch Seven?

Patch Six had improved kissing, and Patch Seven will (hopefully) have mod support. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, BG3 will be getting a seventh patch. However, the official release date is unknown. In a Discord message on Feb. 23 from Wombat Medic, a senior strategic at Larian, the strategist revealed their plans for BG3, with the heaviest focus revolving around mods and modding support. Larian is currently working on things on that front and is even establishing a dedicated in-house development team to make it happen.

Wombat Medic explained: “As this is no small task, we hope to introduce initial stages of modding support in our next big patch, which is still several months away.” Given his statement, we can expect BG3’s Patch Seven to go live later this year.

Wombat Medic’s message provides a pretty good idea of what we can expect in BG3’s Patch Seven, which will hopefully have a mod community focus. However, it’s important to note that Larian’s mod support will mainly be available for classes, spells, customizations, user interfaces, game mechanics, and specific assets. So, if there are mods outside of this, it’s possible they may not get official modding support, or at least not yet.

There’s a veritable trove of issues players would love to see resolved and many new features they’d like to see added too, like giving Withers the ability to add or remove enchantments. This is something we can do in games like Diablo 4, and it would be nice to customize our gear or be allowed to craft our own and apply affixes. Others would love to see a Photo Mode and have more accurate and immersive experiences, specifically relating to how NPCs treat Tav (the player) if they’re of a specific race, like the Githyanki.

Since BG3 launched, Larian has deployed only six significant updates to help improve content, gameplay, and performance, and fix any bugs or user experience issues. There have been five major updates, including:

Since there are no clear patterns between these release dates, we can’t really make assumptions about when BG3 Patch Seven may drop; we will have to wait until Larian officially announces when Patch Seven will be released. However, we will continue to update BG3 players on any news regarding Patch Seven developments.