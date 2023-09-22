Baldur’s Gate 3: Funniest bug fixes in BG3 Patch 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 released today, and while it didn’t give us any substantive changes to end-game cutscenes like the previous patch did, it was loaded with much-needed bug fixes.

As a game that has been wildly successful because of how many options and outcomes are possible, many players have already pumped hundreds of hours into the game without experiencing some of the bugs that Larian addressed in today’s patch. But taking a quick look at the patch notes, it’s easy to notice that there are some fixes that you just can’t help but to laugh at.

Without further adieu, here are the funniest bug fixes Larian Studios made in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3. Be warned that there may be some spoilers among these bug fixes.

Funniest bug fixes in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3

In no particular order, these are the bug fixes in BG3 Patch 3 that made me laugh the most. Perhaps the best of which is that reading shop signs is no longer “considered a crime.”

I never personally experienced this issue myself, but I can only imagine how it might have felt for a player that was 30 minutes past their most recent save game being told they were under arrest for standing outside a bar in the Lower City reading its sign.

Fixed a blocker where if you knock Orin’s Slayer form into the chasm, you can’t get her Netherstone.

Fixed the game thinking you’re dating Gale instead of Karlach in one of the dialogues with Karlach.

Fixed a bug allowing you to yoink the Orphic Hammer right out of the so-called Impervious Sphere in the House of Hope if someone else in your party is in an interactive dialogue with the sphere.

Fixed an issue that caused the Shadowheart swimming scene to not play for some players.

During your date with Karlach, Tender Henk will no longer walk away to reveal another Tender Henk standing behind him. Staring.

Reading shop signs will no longer be considered a crime.

Summoned zombies and skeletons will no longer be able to pick up loot and disappear with it when dismissed.

Added some missing Boo squeaks.

Fixed some pops and camera issues when you start dating Lae’zel, including Lae’zel’s body flying elsewhere and then back again mid-dialogue.

Fixed Scratch floating in the air while you pet him by the posthouse in Rivington.

As you can surely tell, most of these funny bug fixes are more about what players seemed to be experiencing prior to today’s patch. I personally never went on a date with Lae’zel or Karlach, but knowing that some players got to see hilarious bugs in action first hand, I almost wish I had.

Meanwhile, being able to straight up steal the Orphic Hammer in Act Three just by having a teammate interact with it is almost as genius as it is hilarious. Conversely, losing out on Orin’s Netherstone because you punted Orin’s Slayer into a chasm is a special type of dark comedy in its own right.

While it’s a shame that players will no longer be able to post these bugs on YouTube, we thank Larian for fixing the bugs. Furthermore, we thank them for bringing the bugs to our attention so we can laugh about bugs that we never got a chance to see for ourselves.

