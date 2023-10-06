Baldur’s Gate 3: How to change your Hireling’s appearance in BG3

Welcome aboard! Here is your new name, hair color, and face shape.

Larian Studios has been treating Baldur’s Gate 3 like a work in progress since its release in August, and we mean that in the best possible way. The game was already great, and with each patch and hotfix, it just gets better and better. With Hotfix #9, players are now able to change the appearance of Hirelings.

A few short weeks ago, players weren’t even able to alter their own appearance. Now, we can not only do that, but we can even customize our swords-for-hire.

How to customize Hirelings’ appearances in Baldur’s Gate 3

To change a Hireling’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3, select them from their portrait and then use the Magic Mirror in your camp while controlling the Hireling you want to change. It really is that simple!

If you’re not sure how to get Hirelings in BG3, the answer is the same answer as most questions: Talk to Withers and he will hook it up. When you start a conversation, you’ll see the option to discuss Hirelings in the first batch of dialogue routes.

After telling Withers you want to hire a Hireling, you’ll be brought to a menu where you can choose from 12 different Hirelings to recruit, each with a unique name, race, and class combination. After you’ve settled on a Hireling, they will automatically be added to your party.

Thank you, Withers. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Interesting phonetics on this name…Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once they’re in, assume control of them like you would any other character, and use the Magic Mirror. The Magic Mirror is located within your camp. The location varies slightly depending on what part of the world you’re in, but it shouldn’t ever be difficult to find.

Once you’ve activated the Magic Mirror with your Hireling, you’ll be brought to the same customization menu as the one used for customizing your own character.

What changes can you make to a Hireling’s appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Currently, you are able to make the exact same changes using the Magic Mirror as you can to your own Custom Characters: name, gender identity, face shape, hair, and cosmetics (hair color, eye color, scars, makeup, etc).

What cannot be changed is a Hireling’s race or body type (although genitals can be customized).

Moments before giving her the most unhinged name possible. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’re especially excited about being able to change the names of Hirelings, which is a feature that is also newly available for custom Tavs as of Hotfix Nine. This is a game based on Dungeons & Dragons after all, and if NPCs don’t have ridiculous names in D&D, you’re not playing correctly (just joking, sort of).

