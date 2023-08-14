Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you accept Raphael’s deal in BG3?

There are offers you might not be able to refuse in Baldur’s Gate 3. You should consider all your options before making a decision, however, since almost all offers will have some strings attached, and those strings can be extremely tight when dealing with Raphael, the devil.

While trying to cure the Illithid Parasite, you’ll have plenty of options to try out. Most will prove to be useless over time, though. This makes Raphael’s offer even more convincing since he looks like someone who can end your parasite problem.

If you’ve just met Raphael and are wondering whether you should shake hands with him, you’ve come to the right place as we’ve considered all the options to help you make the best choice possible.

Is it a good idea to accept Raphael’s deal in BG3?

Based on our playthrough and experiences, we believe accepting Raphael’s deal is a bad idea in BG3. You shouldn’t accept Raphael’s deal because there are alternative ways that allow you to unlock whatever he offers without his evil strings attached.

The narrator and your party members, especially Karlach, will also be against accepting Raphael’s offer from the beginning, and they will try to get their point across to you through various remarks.

What happens if you accept Raphael’s offer in BG3?

Upon agreeing to Raphael’s terms in BG3, your party will be granted the following:

The Orphic Hammer

The cure to the Illithid Parasite

Considering you’ll be after the fix for your Illithid Parasite problem, the Orphic Hammer will look like the icing on the cake. You’ll also be sent to deal with a high-level demon, and a few failed skill checks could cause considerable damage to your party.

In return for the goodies, Raphael will ask for the crown controlling the Elder Brain. With his evil intentions in mind, handing the crown to him could have dire consequences.

Even after accepting Raphael’s deal, you’ll still be able to go back on your word, and some of your party members will encourage you to do so.

What happens if you refuse Raphael’s offer in Baldur’s Gate 3?

When you refuse Raphael’s offer in BG3, the demon will get offended, but the deal will still remain available. This means if you ever change your mind, you’ll have the option to make a deal with the devil. After passing on the offer, your party’s respect for you will also increase, and you’ll be free of Raphael’s strings moving forward.

Refusing Raphael doesn’t mean that you have to miss out on his offerings, either. You can still get your hands on the Orphic Hammer, but it’s going to require you to go on a sneaky operation.

How to get the Orphic Hammer without Raphael’s deal in BG3?

To get the Orphic Hammer without Raphael’s offer in BG3, you’ll need to gather some information regarding the devil.

Don’t kill Yurgir while completing the Gauntlet of Shar quest.

Upon doing so, Yurgir will tell you everything you need to know about breaking into Raphael’s house.

With this information, you’ll be able to sneak into Raphael’s house and steal the Orphic Hammer.

When Raphael discovers that you stole from him, his opinion of you will decrease. But given his evil nature, we believe it’s a fair price to pay.

