Larian Studios lawsuit: Are Baldur’s Gate devs really being sued for ‘making a game that works’?

Lawsuits have been flooding the gaming industry in the last few years, with some key companies making a name for themselves in the courts of law. Some have suggested Larian Studios may be the next victim of one of these company-ruining lawsuits for Baldur’s Gate 3, but are they really getting sued for making a great game?

The Baldur’s Gate devs have created a title eclipsing some of the best of 2023, and other developers are likely taking note; Larian’s undeniable masterclass of a title has already risen the ranks on Metacritic, Steam, and more. It even, at the time of writing, boasts more concurrent gamers than powerhouses like Apex Legends and looks to continue on this path.

And now there’s one question on everyone’s lips; being this good isn’t against the law… is it?

Is Larian Studios getting sued for Baldur’s Gate 3?

Waiting to be sued. Image via Larian Studios

We can say, without a doubt, that any Bladur’s Gate 3 lawsuit for the game being “too good” is a complete and utter fabrication.

This particular rumor surrounding a Larian Studios lawsuit began on social media titan Tiktok on Aug. 9, 2023. The video in question claims big-name developers from Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft to EA are suing Larian for the crime of unfairly raising “players’ expectations to a level that is both unreasonable and detrimental.”

Larian is not getting sued by any company for these reasons. This Tiktok is merely meant to create controversy for the fun of it, and by the sounds of it, it succeeded. The Tiktok creator even admitted it was “satirical” in the comments.

This is “satirical.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the lawsuit in question were real (again, it’s not), it would likely set an incredibly dangerous precedent that could ruin gaming. Also, if it was possible to sue a game that was “too good,” plenty of others would have been taken down years ago.

Fear not Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, your game is very safe (and good).

