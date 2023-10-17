Baldur’s Gate 3: All Ceremonial Weapon Locations in BG3 Listed

When you get to the end of Baldur’s Gate 3‘s first act, you will be through either the Mountain Pass or the Underdark to get to Act Two. Taking the Mountain Path will lead you to Rosymorn Monastery and the subsequent Creche Y’llek where you come across a certain stained-glass puzzle. Solving this puzzle will lead you to find three Ceremonial Weapons that need to be gathered.

Picking up these Ceremonial Weapons and using them to solve the stained-glass puzzle will lead you to a powerful weapon that can carry you through the rest of the game. But before we get to the Legendary weapon, you will need to know what the Ceremonial Weapons are and where to find them.

What are the Ceremonial Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The room that you will need to find to begin this quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Initially, there were a total of four different Ceremonial Weapons to find.

Ceremonial Longsword

Ceremonial Battleaxe

Ceremonial Warhammer

Ceremonial Mace

For the purpose of solving the stained-glass puzzle, however, one of the four weapons, the Ceremonial Longsword, already rests on its appropriate pedestal. That leaves three other Ceremonial Weapons to find. You can acquire them around the Monastery.

Ceremonial Battleaxe

The Ceremonial Battleaxe is the first weapon needed to solve the puzzle. It is a Battleaxe that has the same properties as the generic version of the weapon class, including the same moveset of Cleave, Lacerate, and Crippling Strike. It isn’t particularly bad as far as weapons go, but you will need it for the stained-glass puzzle, so don’t get too attached.

Ceremonial Warhammer

The Ceremonial Warhammer is the second weapon needed to solve the puzzle. This Warhammer-class weapon follows in the footsteps of the Ceremonial Battleaxe by being a generic weapon that was buried with its wielder. Its moveset of Backbreaker, Concussive Smash, and Weakening Strike is great, but it’s better when you wield a proper Warhammer-type weapon.

Ceremonial Mace

The Ceremonial Mace is the final weapon of the three, and it is a little different from the rest. Unlike the first two weapons, even if you don’t find the Ceremonial Mace, you can replace it with another Mace-type weapon that you find around the Monastery. The Rusty Mace is a perfectly viable substitute that can be used to solve the puzzle instead.

How to find the Ceremonial Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

The Ceremonial Weapons can be found in different parts of the Rosymorn Monastery. All three of them can be found before you even enter Creche Y’llek, so make sure to solve this puzzle before you continue the storyline with the Githyanki.

Ceremonial Battleaxe location

You will have a fight on your hands. Image via Larian Studios.

The Ceremonial Battleaxe can be found in the old dormitories (X:105, Y:45) of the Rosymorn Monastery. Navigate around the middle section of the Monastery to find an Enchanted Door to a barricaded room. Either lockpick and get rid of the barricade or approach it from a hole behind to enter the room. Next, defeat the Spirit Guardian that will awaken to protect the Ceremonial Battleaxe.

Defeat the Guardian and you should get your hands on the weapon.

Ceremonial Warhammer location

You will probably have another fight on your hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

The Ceremonial Warhammer is located on the roof of the Monastery (X:80, Y:44) inside a Giant Eagle’s Nest. If you have a way to speak with animals, you can convince the birds that you mean them no harm. In most cases, however, the birds will attack you, forcing you to fight back. The fight isn’t too hard, so defeat them in any way you prefer.

Once you take them out, you can simply grab the Ceremonial Warhammer and leave.

Ceremonial Mace location

The Ceremonial Mace is probably the easiest one of the three to miss. That’s because it has been looted by a Kobold that you can find drunk in the Firewine storage room at the bottom of the Monastery. Be careful starting a fight here since any fire spell can ignite all the barrels in this room. Defeating the right Kobold will grant you access to the Ceremonial Mace.

The replacement is probably easier to find. Image via Larian Studios.

If you choose to go for the Rusty Mace instead, simply go past the room where you found the Ceremonial Battleaxe. Then jump down the broken stairs beyond the door to the left to reach the lower levels. Break through the first barricade you see to your left and enter the room to find the Rusty Mace lying on the ground.

Grab it and you should have the three weapons you need.

What to do after finding the Ceremonial Weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

The pouch contains a letter and the Dawnmaster’s Crest. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Now that you found all three Ceremonial Weapons, you need to head back to the stained-glass puzzle. Once here, place them on these pedestals.

The Ceremonial Battleaxe has to be placed on Dawnmaster Vaseid’s pedestal .

. The Ceremonial Warhammer has to be placed on Dawnmaster Seed’s pedestal .

. The Ceremonial Mace (or Rusty Mace) has to be placed on Dawnmaster Stockhold’s pedestal.

Placing all three of them will grant you the Dawnmaster’s Crest. Once you have it in hand, head to the underground section of Rosymorn Monastery.

Getting under Rosymorn Monastery

Reaching this part will be tricky since you will have to complete the entirety of the Githyanki Creche storyline. Once you are granted passage to see the Githyanki Inquisitor, you will reach the back room of the Creche. You can either choose to defeat the Githyanki Inquisitor or ignore him and head left to gain access to the underground section.

Acquiring the Blood of Lathander

Shutting down the defenses first is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Once you’re down here, navigate through the puzzles and make your way to the back of the room. Here, you should see a pedestal with the Blood of Lathander Legendary Mace inside it. Place the Dawnmaster’s Crest that you acquired earlier into an open slot in the pedestal to safely release the weapon from its confines and grab it.

Grab the Blood of Lathander to finish this quest. Image via Larian Studios.

Congratulations, you now have one of the best weapons in the game! Shadowheart or a mace-wielding character class will thank you for your service.

