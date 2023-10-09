Baldur’s Gate 3: How to beat the Githyanki Inquisitor in BG3

Towards the end of Act One in Baldur’s Gate 3, you will inevitably run into the Githyanki patrol through the Mountain Pass on your way to the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Encountering the patrol will eventually lead you to Creche Y’llek, where you will have to decide how to tackle the Githyanki Inquisitor.

Unlike most battles in Baldur’s Gate 3, the fight with the Githyanki Inquisitor will be one you cannot skip. So, how do you defeat this powerful enemy? Before we get to that part, we need to know where to find the Githyanki Inquisitor himself.

Where to find the Githyanki Inquisitor in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can find the Githyanki Inquisitor in the heart of Creche Y’llek, towards the end of the area. Since you have probably completed most of Act One by this point in the game, there are a few things you need to do to get to the Inquisitor.

Heading through the Mountain Pass

Handle the patrol in your own way. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

When you get to the northwestern area of the Wilderness in Act One, you will run into the Githyanki patrol. Depending on how you handle the situation here, you might be able to resolve it peacefully or have a bloodbath on your hands. We recommend keeping Lae’zel in your party if you want a more peaceful way out of this situation.

The way through the Mountain Pass begins here. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Regardless of how you decide to resolve the issue, you can proceed further ahead into the Mountain Pass from here. Go through the bridge, and you will be in the winding Mountain Pass location. The enemies here are considerably more difficult, so be careful if you engage in battle. We recommend avoiding conflict and making sure to stick north as you navigate through this area.

Finding Creche Y’llek

When you get to the northern-most area here, you should find a rope lift that goes down. Pull the lift over and take it back down to enter a new section of the Mountain Pass. Alternatively, you can also take the northwestern path to get here, but it will be a longer trek. Once you get down here, go east to get to Rosymorn Monastery, where a cutscene will play.

There are multiple ways of entering the monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

After this, enter the monastery, and you should be on the outskirts of Creche Y’llek.

Navigating to the end of Creche Y’llek

Now that you’re inside the monastery, make your way through the area by avoiding traps and other enemies. Once again, keep going north till you find some stairs going down. Take the stairs to properly enter Creche Y’llek. Once again, we recommend keeping Lae’zel in your party till this quest is over. Let her talk your party’s way through the Creche, and you should be fine.

The queen will not stand for this. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

Head to the back of the Creche after convincing the captain that you have the artifact they are looking for. Take the outside path till you get to the back of the monastery. After a brush with Vlaakith, the Githyanki goddess, you will be transported inside the artifact. Once your business there is concluded, the Githyanki Inquisitor Ch’r’ai W’wargaz will be hostile towards you, waiting outside, ready for a battle.

How to beat the Githyanki Inquisitor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now comes the hard part. Depending on the difficulty you’re playing on, this fight can either be straightforward or complicated, with a few extra steps needed in order to win. It can be very easy to come to this place unprepared since it happens quite early in the game, so make sure you’re all set before taking on this battle.

Mechanics of the battle

At first, it will be almost impossible to get a hit in on the Githyanki Inquisitor because of his entourage. The Inquisitor will be accompanied by a Githyanki Warrior, a Githyanki Raider, and two Githyanki Ardents who will be linked to him via his Mindsteal Link. This gives the Inquisitor bonus armor and additional psychic damage per attack.

Taking out the linked enemies will help immensely. Image via Larian Studios.

As such, we recommend taking out the minions first. Each one you kill will weaken the Inquisitor’s Mindsteal Link and leave him vulnerable to attack. Taking out the minions should be easier since their armor and psychic resistance will be drained by the Inquisitor.

Ideal party composition

Having Lae’zel on your side will make things much easier, so make sure you have kept her happy throughout the playthrough thus far. Making the right choices will turn Lae’zel against Vlaakith, albeit temporarily for now, and the Inquisitor. Apart from that, having a magic-focused character with repositioning and disabling abilities plus mobility will make this fight a lot easier.

Choosing an ideal party is key. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Larian Studios.

You will also need a tank because some of the Inquisitor’s (and his minions’) damage will be quite heavy. Lae’zel or Karlach fit this role. Having a healer around is almost mandatory, so having a cleric or Shadowheart on hand will make this fight easier. And finally, a powerful damage dealer rounds up your party. You can choose either Gale or Astarion or your own player character if need be.

Don’t be afraid to reload if things don’t go your way, and pretty soon, you should be able to take down the Inquisitor.

Aftermath and what comes next

Congratulations! You have beaten a powerful foe in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, what comes next is not going to be very easy. You can either pick up the Blood of Lathander (if you haven’t done so already) or power your way through the Githyanki Creche since everyone will be hostile to you now.

Prepare for a long fight because the Githyanki will not show you any mercy, so make sure you have wrapped up everything in Creche Y’llek before you decide to defeat the Inquisitor. If you’re on a bit of an evil run and don’t mind blowing up the Githyanki Creche, you can always activate the Blood of Lathander and sacrifice a party member, making this run a whole lot easier.

Following this, head back to the path through the Mountain Pass to push onwards into Act Two.

