Baldur’s Gate 3: Where to find Rolan in the Shadows of BG3, explained

There are dozens of characters to meet in the Shadow Cursed Lands of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is primarily where Act Two of the game takes place. But not all of these characters are in the highest spirits, with Rolan being particularly grouchy after making the trek through the shadowlands.

Rolan is a tiefling who you can find at the Last Light Inn. He was also present in Emerald Grove back in Act One of BG3. Of course, Rolan will only appear at the inn if you decided to save Emerald Grove from the goblins. If you took that route, then Rolan will be sitting at the bar looking glum. According to other characters, Rolan sacrificed his own siblings so that the other tieflings could make it to safety.

At some point, Rolan’s sadness will cause him to venture out in the shadows alone, and you need to rescue him.

Rescuing Rolan in the Shadows in BG3

Depending on how you decided to play Act Two, the quest “Rolan in the Shadows” will appear after you return to the Last Light Inn upon making it to Reithwin Town. For me, I headed back there to restock some supplies and visit Art Cullagh, the man lying ill on a bed in the back room. But I can also confirm that this quest can still occur after the events at Moonrise Towers.

At the Last Light Inn, I spoke to some children at the bar and noticed that Rolan was no longer there. The children said he wandered off into the shadows alone to try and save his siblings who were taken to Moonrise and that someone should go looking for him.

Naturally, if you want to find Rolan to complete this quest, you need to somehow find him in the vast and dark landscape that is the Shadow Cursed Lands. To do this, head back to the Moonrise Towers waypoint. Instead of going across the bridge to the tower, though, go east near the Tollhouse and over the bridge that goes across the river. From here, go slightly south and you should hear some shouting.

The location of Rolan is circled in red. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rolan will be near a broken-down bridge close to the water surrounded by shadow enemies. Once you see him, combat will initiate and your main job now is to ensure Rolan does not die. I would recommend saving right before going to Rolan’s area just in case he dies.

If you and Rolan both survive the fight, he will be eternally grateful and head back to the Last Light Inn. Players who already progressed through the Moonrise Towers sequence and saved the tieflings locked in the prison will see Rolan rejoin those friends at the bar. But if you haven’t made it to Moonrise yet, Rolan will be at his normal spot near the bar, waiting for his friends to return.

