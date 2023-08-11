Baldur’s Gate 3: Should you give Nightsong to Lorroakan in BG3?

In the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will be able to access the Sorcerous Sundries, a library so grand that there are fables about its collections. The master of this library is named Lorroakan, and he has put out a contract on the Nightsong, otherwise known as Dame Aylin.

If you chose to keep the Nightsong alive in the Gauntlet of Shar and she survived the encounter with Ketheric Thorm and Myrkul, then she will likely be in your camp with her lover, Isobel. Speaking to Lorroakan at the top of his tower will reveal that he wants to imprison the Nightsong using the same magic Thorm did to trap her for a century in Shadowfell.

It’s up to you to decide if you want to turn in the Nightsong for a handsome reward or gather Nightsong to take down the ambitious Lorroakan together.

Choosing to side with the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3

After speaking with Lorroakan, you will learn he wants to use the Nightsong’s powers to work his way to becoming a god and immortal himself. Of course, this is a ridiculous pipe dream but the wizard is offering to pay you a steep reward for the deliverance of the Nightsong.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3: How to complete the Help the Cursed Monk quest in BG3

Once you’re done speaking with Lorroakan, you will be able to return to camp and tell Dame Aylin all about what you heard. If you are choosing to fight back against Lorroakan with the Nightsong, she will tell you to meet her at the top of his tower so you can defeat him together. From what I can tell, no matter what you choose in the dialogue with Lorroakan, speaking with the Nightsong at camp will make her want to fight the wizard in the tower. Even if you deceive Lorroakan into thinking the Nightsong is dead, she will still want to fight.

The choice to start combat with Lorroakan. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Return to Lorroakan’s tower and the Nightsong will confront him. Here, you want to ensure you are picking the dialogue options that go against Lorroakan. I chose, “Enough. One more word about this, and it’ll be your last,” to start the combat scene with the wizard and his elemental bodyguards.

Defeating Lorroakan and his bodyguards will result in the Nightsong being a fully trusted ally in the fight to come against the elder brain and the Dead Two. You can also loot Lorroakan’s body for a nice chest piece and quarterstaff.

The Nightsong will not like that Lorroakan tried to imprison her again. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the decision that will gain you approval points from all of your party members.

Choosing to side with Lorroakan in Baldur’s Gate 3

On the flip side, if you want to turn the Nightsong over to Lorroakan, then you will need to tell Lorroakan she is still alive and in your camp. You can ask him about your reward and eventually say you will go and fetch her.

Returning to camp to talk with the Nightsong will result in her wanting to go fight Lorroakan in the tower. Of course, you will need to deceive her to make sure she doesn’t know what you are planning.

At the tower, tell Lorroakan that you are giving the immortal up, but you want a fine reward in exchange. The Nightsong will exclaim you betrayed her and combat will break out. It’s not close to being fair, though, as the Nightsong is all alone.

Combat breaks out regardless of what you choose. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you defeat her, Lorroakan will be thrilled, give you your reward, and you can place the Nightsong into her new prison on the floor. To do this, pick her up and place her on the glowing blue circle.

This decision will earn you disapproval from your entire party. As such, I highly recommend choosing to side with the Nightsong. You already saved her once from the Shadowfell, so why not continue to have her trust you for the upcoming fight? She will prove to be a worthy ally. Of course, your character could be playing a completely different role, so the choice is ultimately up to you.

About the author