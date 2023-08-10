Baldur’s Gate 3: How to defeat Balthazar and save the Nightsong

Baldur’s Gate 3 presents players with several tough challenges to overcome, with one of the hardest being the fight against Balthazar in your attempts to save the Nightsong.

After reaching Moonrise Towers, you will be asked to assist Balthazar to seek out a relic hidden in the Gauntlet of Shar, which you later discover is the source of Ketheric Thorm’s invulnerability.

Your search will lead you to the Nightsong, where you will be presented with two options: either kill her or save her.

The decision you make is a crucial one in the Baldur’s Gate 3 story and significantly impacts what happens moving forward.

Earlier on in your search through the Gauntlet of Shar, you can fight and defeat Balthazar which, although a difficult fight, is much easier than fighting him in the Shadowfell.

If, like me, you find yourself in the Shadowfell and needing to beat Balthazar to save the Nightsong, there are a number of lessons you can learn from my mistakes.

Tips to beat Balthazar and save the Nightsong in BG3

The Nightsong makes a fierce ally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first step you need to complete before initiating a fight, or dialogue, with Balthazar is to position your party accordingly. If you just approach him, your party will be grouped together and is left extremely vulnerable to his AOE attacks.

Using Misty Step, I moved my custom character and Astarion to the right ledge above where Balthazar and the Nightsong are, then I brought Karlach into a decent range for melee and moved Shadowheart away from any edges.

Avoiding all the edges is crucial, as you can easily be shoved off and killed, but you can use that to your advantage too with characters like Karlach with high strength.

I focused early attacks on Balthazar himself unless there was an enemy I could push off the edge, using any high-damage abilities and spells I had. I also put arrows with additional effects to good use and used AOE wherever possible.

Balthazar is vulnerable to melee attacks, though he is difficult to hit in this way due to his teleport ability, so make sure you have some party members with decent ranged attacks to inflict regular damage.

Once Balthazar is defeated, you will have to deal with the undead that are left. Thankfully, they’re not too difficult to defeat, particularly with multi-turn attacks with Karlach and my custom character.

By this stage, however, many of my party members were low on health, so Shadowheart’s healing abilities were essential.

I’d also advise using any summons you can. While they may not offer the best damage output, they will draw in the attacks of enemies—which can be vital to keeping your party alive until the end of the fight.

