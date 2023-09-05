Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree on the funniest companion

It feels like Baldur’s Gate 3 players have decided on who’s the funniest companion in the game, and with so many to choose from, that’s no easy feat.

A discussion began under a Sept. 4 Reddit post, where one player posted two images of a conversation with Lae’Zel. Others quickly flooded the comments section, agreeing she’s actually the funniest companion in the game thanks to her dry, direct lines.

Lae’Zel has plenty of hilarious interactions with certain characters in the game. They touch on different topics, from sparing someone’s life, to making sweet love. One of the player brought up a conversation between her and Wyll. “Lae’zel: ‘I do not believe in ‘love’ Wyll: ‘Oh?’ Lae’zel: ‘But I do believe in carnal pleasure'”‘ Wyll: ‘OH!’,” it reads.

Don’t trust her brave and serious look, she can crack a laugh. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Our favorite Githyanki is also full of bizarre yet cracking interactions with the world. “If you have her selected and you click on one of those weird unlootable but interactable crates, she says ‘A crate. Fascinating.’ with the driest delivery possible and I love it,” one top comment wrote.

On top of that, she herself says how she’s considered very humorous among Githyanki.

While Lae’Zel is truly one of a kind, not everyone will find her humor the best in the game. It’s direct, dry, and even cheesy in some instances. If you’re not into it, you’re probably going to leave her behind in the camp, like I did.

Although, make no mistake. I love such jokes, but I just couldn’t have my best friend Karlach miss out on adventures, and two melee fighters were too much for my party. But, now I think about it, I could have used some of that ironic, self-confident humor.

Either way, once I return to Baldur’s Gate 3, which might not be soon, I’ll definitely rethink having Lae’Zel in my party.

