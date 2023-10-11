This Baldur’s Gate 3 player actually had a valid reason to invade the Grove

Deciding what to do with the Emerald Grove is one of the first decisions Baldur’s Gate 3 players stumble upon. They can either save it (the morally good option) or raid it (the evil option). While most opt to save it, one player had a good reason to raid it.

A player named illbebahk explained their reasoning on Oct. 10. They revealed they went with a Dark Urge storyline instead of slaying innocent Tieflings out of pure evil. Instead of going in guns blazing, they looked for a passage to Moonrise Towers and, after completely devoting themselves to their role, sided with Minthara.

In their explanation on Reddit, they shed some light on how they were interested in roleplaying throughout their playthrough. Playing as Dark Urge, their goal was to remove the tadpole. By chasing that goal, they realized a trip to Moonrise Towers was necessary, but they couldn’t figure out how to do it.

They had to succumb to Minthara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It turned out Minthara was able to grant them a safe passage, but they needed to help her with raiding the Emerald Grove first. “From a RP standpoint I don’t really have a choice,” they explained.

Most players avoid recruiting Minthara and stray away from raiding the Grove, and there are a few reasons why. Taking this path could lead to your companions leaving you, and it’s just morally bad to slaughter innocent Tieflings. (You don’t have the option to spare them.)

But, if you’re really devoted to your role, taking the evil option might be justifiable.

