This Baldur’s Gate 3 player actually had a valid reason to invade the Grove

It's somewhat justifiable.

There is a druid character with red hair staring to the side. She has a piece of clothing with a large leaf insignia.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deciding what to do with the Emerald Grove is one of the first decisions Baldur’s Gate 3 players stumble upon. They can either save it (the morally good option) or raid it (the evil option). While most opt to save it, one player had a good reason to raid it.

A player named illbebahk explained their reasoning on Oct. 10. They revealed they went with a Dark Urge storyline instead of slaying innocent Tieflings out of pure evil. Instead of going in guns blazing, they looked for a passage to Moonrise Towers and, after completely devoting themselves to their role, sided with Minthara.

Actually had a reason to raid the grove in recent playthru
byu/illbebahk inBaldursGate3

In their explanation on Reddit, they shed some light on how they were interested in roleplaying throughout their playthrough. Playing as Dark Urge, their goal was to remove the tadpole. By chasing that goal, they realized a trip to Moonrise Towers was necessary, but they couldn’t figure out how to do it.

A close-up of Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3.
They had to succumb to Minthara. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It turned out Minthara was able to grant them a safe passage, but they needed to help her with raiding the Emerald Grove first. “From a RP standpoint I don’t really have a choice,” they explained.

Related
This dangerous BG3 romance scene actually got one unlucky player killed
Baldur’s Gate 3 players agree these companions stole the spotlight

Most players avoid recruiting Minthara and stray away from raiding the Grove, and there are a few reasons why. Taking this path could lead to your companions leaving you, and it’s just morally bad to slaughter innocent Tieflings. (You don’t have the option to spare them.)

But, if you’re really devoted to your role, taking the evil option might be justifiable.

About the author
Mateusz Miter

Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.

More Stories by Mateusz Miter