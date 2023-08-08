Baldur’s Gate 3: Who should you choose, Sovereign Glut or Spaw in BG3?

As you enjoy the sights and terrifying monsters within the Underdark of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will eventually encounter the Sovereign Spaw, the ruler of the Myconids, and Sovereign Glut, a ruler without anyone to rule. Both NPCs offer quests, rewards, and choices that will result in death and other consequences, depending on your decision.

Should you pick Spaw or Sovereign Glut in BG3, explained

While helping Spaw take revenge during the quest, Protect the Myconid Circle, which is tied in with the Glut’s quest, Avenge the Sovereign, you will kill the Duergars outside their village.

Doing so will cause Glut to offer you a choice—you can kill Spaw and let Glut become the only Sovereign, or you can keep your promise to Spaw, which means you must kill Glut. Both options have their advantages and consequences.

Should you pick Sovereign Glut in BG3?

Glut looks like a trustworthy NPC, right? Screenshot by Dot Esports

After defeating the Duergars and helping Sovereign Glut get his revenge in the quest, Avenge the Sovereign, he gives you a choice of going back to Spaw and killing the Myconid or dying at his hands.

If you choose to return to Spaw and kill him, you must also kill the entire Colony. Although it’s easy enough to “say kill everyone in the Colony,” it’s pretty tricky, so you must rest at your camp before attempting this hazardous battle.

You will also receive the Featherlight Boots, which grants movement speed if your Hit Points are below 50 percent, and the Ring of Fire, which adds one Fire damage to your Fire-damage actions, as your reward.

Should you pick Spaw in BG3?

He’s pretty but only cares about his people. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When given your dialogue options, you can tell Glut you want no part in his schemes or that if he’s eager for blood, you’re happy to give it to him—which is quite dramatic. Regardless of your choice, you will immediately battle him.

Once he’s dead, you can also loot his body and get items such as a Scroll of Blur, Scroll of Hold Person, Hastening Spores, Lump of Myconid Flesh, Bonecap, Nightlight Frond, Poison Spores, and Rogue’s Morsel. His death will also end his questline.

After returning to Spaw, he will open a secret room filled with items such as Gold, Wood Bark, Scrolls, Blushcap Mushrooms, and best of all, the Shadow of Menzoberranzan. It’s a rare helmet that gives the wearer the “Shrouded in Shadow” action, which lets you turn invisible once per long rest. And he gives you the title, Kin Spirit.

Decision time: Should you side with Spaw or Sovereign Glut in BG3?

You can only enter the secret room if you side with Spaw. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though Sovereign Glut’s plight and anger at Spaw are understandable, considering they offered no help as his people were being killed, siding with Spaw means you gain several unique items and the Shadow of Menzoberranzan, so it’s the best choice in terms of rewards. But if you love a good villain arc, you may want to side with Sovereign Glut.

There’s also the matter of your companions to take into account. If you want to gain favor with Astarion, you will choose to side with Glut; if you wish to woo Lae’Zel, she disapproves of you killing Spaw, and Karlach approves of your decision to help Spaw avenge his people. So, those are some things to consider.

Astarion is one of my favorite companions, so I had a hard time deciding whether to base my decision on gaining favorability with him or the rewards I’d gain by siding with Spaw. I want to say I made a rational decision, but I tossed a coin and ended up siding with Spaw. Sometimes real-world tricks solve in-game problems.

I’m sure I’ll have other chances to woo my favorites throughout the story, anyway. So, I’m happy with my rewards, especially the Wood Bark and the rare helm.

Regardless of your choice, Spaw and Sovereign Glut will ask you to take care of the Drow, Nere and bring their head back. So, you don’t have to worry about missing out on a quest, either.

