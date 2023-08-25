Baldur’s Gate 3: Lae’zel voice actress embraces her inner Githyanki in hilarious new TikToks

We’ve all been blessed, as Devora Wilde, the actress who voices Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3, has seen your mean social media posts about the Githyanki, and has responded to her personal favorites of these posts in character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been massively popular on social media platforms, spurring thousands of tweets, memes, and TikTok videos. The characters have such complex writing that it is very easy for fans to form strong opinions about characters, whether positive or negative. Lae’zel, a Githyanki Fighter Origin Character who is around from the very beginning of the game, has perhaps the most grating personality out of all companions, and Twitter has made their feelings about her quite clear.

Lae’zel is a fantastically designed and likeable character, but she is certainly brash. Githyanki culture values strength, bluntness, and resilience—and doesn’t care much at all for things like humor or kindness. This strong personality has attracted hot takes on social media like moths to a flame, and the character has received praise and insults alike.

Enter Wilde and her TikTok account, where she reads and responds to the best of these insults as Lae’zel. It’s like a “celebrity reads mean tweets” video, except the “celebrity” is a callous fictional warrior.

The closest Lae’zel gets to smiling. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

In these videos, she has done it all: read mean tweets, responded to Tumblr posts, and even made educational videos teaching fans how to pronounce words in Gith, the language spoken by Githyanki in Baldur’s Gate 3. In one post, Wilde simply shows her “Lae’zel approves” smile. It’s cringey in the absolute best way.

Every TikTok that Wilde/Lae’zel has made is hilarious, but we have some favorite moments.

“Girlfoe”—in a Tiktok, Wilde reads and reacts to her favorite Tumblr posts in character as Lae’zel. One of which muses that “the term ‘girlfriend’ implies the existence of a ‘girlfoe.’ This is a service I am willing to provide.”

The entirety of “Lae’zel’s Guide to Gith”—in a language tutorial video, Wilde teaches fans the meaning of some Githyanki words, as well as proper pronunciation. Not only is she delightfully mean throughout the video, but it is actually genuinely informative, as Baldur’s Gate 3 itself never tells you the meaning of many words you hear in the game.

Lae’zel admits that Karlach is awesome—after reading a tweet in which a fan said they “yeeted Lae’zel into the stratosphere” after recruiting Karlach, Wilde/Lae’zel responds by saying that she would be angry if someone said that about Shadowheart, but Karlach is “pretty badass.”

We highly recommend watching the Tiktoks for yourself; you won’t regret it. Wilde has over 10 Lae’zel/Baldur’s Gate 3 related Tiktoks, and that number seems like it will continue growing.

