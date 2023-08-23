Baldur’s Gate 3 companions are reading out memes and they’re brilliant

Can't get enough of this.

Baldur’s Gate 3 does a fantastic job of bringing the characters to life with the voice actors, who have now turned their attention to memes on social media.

The vast success of Baldur’s Gate 3 has brought the universe created by Larian Studios new fandom and the variety of companions stands out as one of the best parts of the game.

Players have flooded social media with their adoration for the companions in the game, sharing drawings, experiences, and memes—and the voice actors in Baldur’s Gate 3 have taken a shine to the latter.

A trend on Twitter started with Jennifer English, the voice actor for Shadowheart, reading out a meme that read: “Yes I’m a gatekeep and a hater. I’m also God’s favorite princess and the most interesting girl in the world.”

Lae’zel’s Devora Wilde then followed suit with another expertly delivered meme as the trend continued to pick up traction, with Astarion’s Neil Newborn also joining the fray.

But the best meme and delivery has to go to Samantha Beart, the voice of Karlach, who channeled the inner child from the Tiefling Barbarian by expressing a desire to visit Build-A-Bear.

The greatest thing about all the memes and the interaction with the voice actors is that it shows just how much they all loved their roles and characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, which certainly comes through in the vast dialogue in the game.

I sincerely hope the trend continues to shine a light on the fantastic work the entire team has done with Baldur’s Gate 3.

