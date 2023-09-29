Baldur’s Gate 3 players say these are the reasons the Githyanki are so unpopular

The Githyanki might be the least popular race in Baldur’s Gate 3, and players speculated on the cause, from the fact they don’t have a nose to their character background.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 28, a player told how great their experience with playing a Githyanki character and asked the community why they weren’t played more often. “I’m genuinely surprised there weren’t way more people like me who picked up the game with no prior knowledge and thought being a Gith would be f*cking cool,” they wrote.

BG3 players flocked to the comments to add their opinions, but the top-voted comment revolved around the character creation step. They said the first premade model was poorly designed, saying: “Made it hard to take them seriously after that.”

Overall, most comments mentioned the unusual appearance of the Githyanki characters as an element that made them unappealing compared to the other races. “It’s probably the nose, which is a shame because gith offer one of the more unique playthroughs in terms of race,” read the second top-voted comment under the thread.

One of BG3‘s main strengths is that players can customize their experience in countless ways. The main adventure will look different for all players, and the character they play can be one of the main ways to change the story and interactions with the game’s universe.

Players also shared their varied opinions on Lae’zel, the main Githyanki character you’ll encounter in the game. She has a strong personality and leaves no one indifferent, for better or worse. Some liked her design and were drawn to the race thanks to her, while others turned to other races because they weren’t fond of the character.

Playing a Githyanki character holds many surprises and twists in the game’s story, which makes it as interesting as the other races in the game, though. “I’m trying to be a stoic hero on my first run-through, and always having the option to say the most out-of-pocket shit in the [GithyankiI] sections is hilarious,” the thread’s author wrote. “It also made the Githyanki crèche section one of the most enjoyable moments in the game for me.”

Whatever character you choose to play in BG3, the background of the race and the main characters in the game can be as strong motivators as their appearance to help you decide. And if you like underdogs, a Githyanki character would be a great option.

About the author